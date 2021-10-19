New role will ensure a stress free ‘onboarding’ experience for Walker Logistics’ clients

Berkshire-based online fulfillment specialist, Walker Logistics, has announced the appointment of Trevor Ebdon as its new Planning & Inventory Manager – a new position within Walker’s operations team.

The role has been created to ensure that Walker’s new clients enjoy a stress-free ‘onboarding’ experience during the early stages of their contract.

Adrian Skirrow, Walker Logistics’ Head of Operations, commented: “We have established the role of Planning & Inventory Manager to ensure the smoothest possible transition for clients that are outsourcing their order fulfilment process for the first time or migrating from a previous logistics partner to Walker.

“Experience shows that if the ‘go live’ is a success the relationship between a 3PL and its client company is far more likely to develop into a long and mutually beneficial one, so we always aim to ‘hit the ground running’ with each new client.”

A hugely experienced operations/warehouse manager, Trevor Ebdon has held senior positions with Unipart Logistics, Sony and WH Smith in a supply chain career spanning more than 30 years.

Trevor Ebdon commented: “This exciting new role lets me use the knowledge and skills I’ve gained in my previous management positions to support the efforts of Walker’s operations team and I am looking forward to playing my part in Walker Logistics’ continued success.”

Earlier this year Walker Logistics announced that it had received planning permission to build a new 125,000 sq ft warehouse on land adjacent to its existing multi-user hub. Construction is expected to start early next year and the work is projected to be complete by the end of 2022.

