New RTITB eLearning for Managers and Supervisors offers advice on how to manage lift truck operations effectively

RTITB has launched a new eLearning course for those ‘Managing and Supervising’ Material Handling Equipment Operations’, highlighting that it’s not only lift truck operators at fault when an incident occurs and that many who are currently managing, or supervising lift truck operations are unaware of what their role entails, and that legislation requires them to be trained to supervise these operations.

Health and Safety Executive statistics show that on average, lift trucks are involved in about 25% of all workplace transport accidents. What’s more, one of the top causes is poor/lack of supervision.

“When a material handling equipment incident happens, often it’s operators that are held to account, with training taking the blame,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RTITB, the UK’s leading workplace transport training accrediting body. “However, incidents often occur as a result of poor or non-existent supervision, so to reduce risks and comply with the law, those in these senior roles must be correctly trained too.”

“In launching our new eLearning course specifically for Managers and Supervisors, we’re giving employers a simple and cost-effective way to ensure their team is armed with the necessary knowledge to improve workplace safety and comply with relevant legislation,” continues Laura.

The new RTITB ‘Managing and Supervising Material Handling Equipment Operations’ interactive eLearning is designed to not only enhance a Manager or Supervisors understanding of material handling equipment operation, but to empower them with a level of knowledge that they might not currently possess. Managers or Supervisors do not require full lift truck operator training, but the self-paced course gives trainees the ability to recognise safe and unsafe practices, as well as to understand potential risks and how to avoid them.

The new eLearning course is perfect for those who are embarking on their first lift truck operations management role, or perhaps long time employees looking to take the next step in their careers. The course is also a welcome addition for Health & Safety Managers or Warehouse Managers, whose roles and responsibilities cover a wide area and where specific tasks may slip through the cracks.

“A lot of operations have changed due to Covid-19. Managers and Supervisors have even more to look out for than ever before when it comes to ensuring safety is at the heart of operations,” says Laura. “And the pandemic has changed a lot when it comes to training too, with eLearning more popular than ever before.”

“This course is designed to give employers options if they do want to continue to minimise unnecessary face to face contact, but there are lots of other benefits besides,” she says. “Our eLearning courses save organisations time, and travel costs, providing comprehensive, engaging online training, with no compromise on quality.”

The new eLearning, which can be accessed via mobile, tablet, laptop, PC or Mac, includes sections focused on: Health and Safety at Work; Regulations, Approved Codes of Practice (ACoPs), and Guidance; Operational Experience and Qualification Requirements; Administrative Responsibilities; Operator Training; and Operational Safety.

After completing the training, Managers and Supervisors will be able to carry out effective observation, communicate effectively with operators and line managers, promote safe working principles, challenge poor standards or issues, and help encourage an environment of transparency and openness. They will also feel confident in what their responsibilities are, as well as understand which parts of their role are required in order to comply with industry legislation.

“Effective Managers and Supervisors must have a handle on day-to-day equipment and workplace safety, as well as on training requirements and operator training history,” says Laura. “Supervisors are further required to recognise unsafe practice and behaviour, and maintain and promote health and safety standards, all of which helps prevent serious incidents from occurring.”

By providing this training, employers will demonstrate compliance with the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, as the course has been written in line with relevant Health and Safety Executive requirements and guidance.** What’s more, it is a legal requirement under The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998, that managers and supervisors are adequately trained.

Managers and Supervisors will also receive a certificate on successful completion of the eLearning and an end of course assessment.

The ‘Managing and Supervising Material Handling Equipment Operations’ eLearning course is available now for £49+VAT at LINK.

Those looking for the RTITB in-person version of the course, should locate their local RTITB Accredited Partner here: https://www.rtitb.com/course-locator/

Or for more information on training for businesses with lift truck operations, visit www.rtitb.com.