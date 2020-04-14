New RTITB Remote Refresher Training for Forklift Operators

RTITB is making theory and driver behaviour training available online for materials handling equipment (MHE) operators that need refresher training, but are unable to attend a course for reasons associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has given companies permission to extend an employee’s authorisation to operate MHE without refresher training by up to 3 months due to current exceptional circumstances, but employers still have a legal duty to ensure lift truck operations are conducted safely,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director for RITTB, the UK’s leading workplace transport training accrediting body.

“Topping up a lift truck operator’s knowledge through our eTruck remote learning solution can help support safety until full refresher training can be delivered at a later date,” she continues. “In fact, reach and counterbalance truck operators who complete eTruck training will be able to extend their RTITB registration by one year.”

eTruck UK is a unique digital storytelling tool, available only from RTITB accredited partners, which enables candidates to complete forklift theory training completely online, on a computer or tablet, in the workplace or at home. The pioneering training platform enables candidates to learn by following a story that tackles real issues relating to safety and uses proven methods to help learners better retain information.

“eTruck is not just for refresher training – it can also be used to train new counterbalance lift truck operators much more quickly,” explains Laura. “A time saving of up to two days per person, per course will make all the difference for critical warehouse and logistics operations, which are extremely busy at this time.”

In response to the current pressures faced in the logistics and manufacturing industries, licenses for eTruck UK, are currently available to purchase for a reduced price in April and May 2020. The licenses are valid for life, enabling the informative content to be returned to whenever operators wish to refresh their knowledge.

“We know that it’s not just forklifts that are keeping the supply chain going during these challenging times,” says Laura. “So, we are making similar online solutions available for training on pallet trucks, order pickers, narrow aisle trucks and powered access equipment to further support logistics operations.”

For more information, or to locate an RTITB accredited training provider, visit www.rtitb.com/etruck-uk or call 01952 520231 / 07933 825933.