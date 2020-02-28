New Talent in Logistics Conference to Tackle Employee Engagement

Talent in Logistics has announced the details of its new Engage Conference, designed to help HR, talent and operational professionals in transport and logistics embrace the challenges of employee engagement.

The Engage Conference, which takes place at Cranfield Management Development Centre in Bedford on Tuesday 21st April 2020, is focused on how to engage with employees to reduce staff turnover and increase productivity, while improving absence and safety incident rates. The agenda is designed to address the key issues affecting engagement in the transport and logistics sector.

“Health and wellbeing, for instance, is a really hot topic and vitally important to many organisations in our sector,” says Ruth Edwards, Business Development Director for Talent in Logistics. “That is why we have dedicated a session to reducing absenteeism by preventing workplace burnout.”

“There will also be a seminar on making the business case for investing in people – we know there isn’t always buy in from the top so this will give delegates some practical tools to make real changes when they return to their organisation,” she continues.

Another key session is titled “How engaged are our drivers, and why does it matter?”. This will share the first research findings of the Driver Engagement Survey recently launched by Talent in Logistics in partnership with Pertemps Driving Division.

To complement this, a later presentation will also provide practical advice about “How to engage your remote workforce to improve productivity” while a panel of experts will discuss examples of successful engagement in logistics workplaces. At the event, delegates can also learn about “Using surveys to measure engagement levels and achieve company success.”

“The only thing you can be sure of in our industry is that it is constantly evolving,” says Ruth. “That’s why we will have a whole seminar dedicated to successfully communicating and implementing change. It can be hard to do this effectively but its crucial for achieving business objectives.”

Attendees will also be invited to share their ideas and expertise by participating in an interactive session looking at “Visualising your organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to keep top talent”.

“This conference is not about listening to HR speakers that know nothing about our sector, hoping that there will be some relevant takeaways,” says Ruth. “It’s about being empowered with the relevant knowledge, ideas and tools to make a real impact on employee engagement in the transport and logistics sector and keep hold of your valuable talent.”

“Improving employee engagement provides a big opportunity for our sector to make an impact on the huge skills shortage we are facing,” she continues. “By attending, we know that HR, talent and operational professionals will feel more confident, prepared and ready to keep their workforce better engaged than ever.”

See the full agenda for the day on the Talent in Logistics website at https://www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/conferences/engage-conference/.

All delegates that attend the Talent in Logistics Engage Conference are eligible to claim 4 hours CPD from The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT UK) for attending.

Tickets for the Engage Conference are available now for £125+VAT and can be booked online at www.talentinlogistics.co.uk.

For more information contact talentinlogistics@captib.co.uk or call 01952 520216.