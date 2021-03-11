New top-of-the-range IVECO S-WAY 570 becomes the flagship for Rogers Transport

With a fleet of 14 trucks, half of which and the biggest single-brand share are IVECO, Hampshire-based Rogers Transport has started 2021 on a high with the arrival of one of the UK’s first right-hand drive customer IVECO S-WAY tractor units. The general haulage and Palletways member will primarily use it on refrigerated supermarket trunking routes, occasionally branching into curtain-side and low-loader work alongside their six Stralis.

Ordered with the range-topping 12.9-litre CURSOR 13, the AS440S57TX/FP with its 570hp engine boasts a spec sheet that stretches across several pages. The 6×2 with steering mid-lift runs on full air suspension, which Managing Director, Simon Rogers says makes for “fantastic road-holding and comfort”. It also allows them to raise the ride-height all-round whenever they might need to venture off the beaten track. This complements the truck’s shiny light-weight Alcoa Dura-bright aluminium wheels, and Rogers’ bespoke style of fitting chrome lighting and under bumper bars for added style and personality.

Making an early impression is the ZF retarder. This is the first truck that Rogers has bought fitted with the powerful auxiliary braking system, which was chosen to enhance smooth progress on hillier routes with heavy trailers and reduce drivers’ need to rely upon the service brakes, minimising wear on consumable parts.

With body-coloured bumpers and painted in All Black Metallic, styling has been enhanced by the Full LED Pack which includes front and rear LED lighting with the headlights incorporating cornering functionality, fog lights and the new combined DRL (Daytime Running Lights) lighting signature and indicator. While improving visibility and hazard perception by up to 15%, this lighting combination, the paintwork, sun visor and fitted headlamp protection grilles have given the truck a distinctly stealthy look.

The IVECO S-WAY majors on reducing Total Cost of Ownership and increasing productivity for the operator while boosting control, comfort and safety for the driver. Rogers’ drivers will benefit from the new Driver Assistant Pack which includes a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Digital Axle Load Measurement and DSE+DAS (Driving Style Evaluation & Driving Attention Support).

By allowing the driver and operational base through IVECO ON connectivity to monitor the air pressure of individual tyres, optimum running efficiency can be maintained, reducing fuel costs and also forewarning of punctures or potential for blow-outs. This can also be linked with a trailer, providing it is fitted with tyre pressure sensors and associated control unit.

Digital Axle Load Measurement enables drivers’ clarity over the spread of weight between axles and indicating whether a load sits within the legal limits or that adjustments are required. DSE+DAS work together constantly monitoring speed, pedal and steering inputs to differentiate between voluntary and involuntary movements, improving driver safety through attention alerts and suggesting real-time adjustments to driving style to reduce fatigue and fuel consumption.

To amplify comfort on nights out in the UK and across continental Europe, the vehicle has been specified with an independent cab heater, ambient lighting, door and bunk blinds, Night-time Safety Lock and new fully integrated under-bonnet parking cooler which does away with bulky roof-mounted set-ups, which contributes to the IVECO S-WAY’s up to 12% drag coefficient reduction.

The bunks are both fitted with new, thicker and softer mattresses, the lower of which in this case reclines at either end to exploit the new T-shaped living quarters. Nearly 630-litres of overall storage space has been achieved with additional external lockers, complemented by a premium fridge. Elsewhere there is a heated front windscreen, 7” HI-CONNECT touchscreen infotainment and navigation system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a leather steering wheel and HI-COMFORT seating with swivel feature on the passenger side.

“It’s possible that we got a bit excited and carried away with the specification, but with it being a new model we wanted a fleet flagship and there are so many great new features such as the connectivity and ability to connect and operate certain functions with a smartphone. Our drivers all want it for the looks, but I thought I’d keep the keys for a little while. However we’re already so impressed with it, an order for a second has been placed”, said Simon Rogers.

It has certainly been a busy truck since it joined the fleet as the firm’s Transport Manager, Emma Rogers, arranged with Hendy Truck in Eastleigh to surprise Simon by having the new truck ready to collect instead of the older Stralis he had been expecting. Despite the husband-and-wife management team taking a very hands-on approach to the business, Emma added that she “had not yet really had an opportunity to drive it as Simon has been out enjoying nightshifts in it.”

As standard for the IVECO S-WAY, all UK trucks come fitted with a Connectivity Box facilitating access to high-tech IVECO ON connected features that complement the 2-year ‘smart’ Repair & Maintenance Package. This connection to IVECO’s central control room gives complete European coverage to ensure that a driver is never on the road alone. A watchful eye is kept on the vehicle’s performance, offering over-the-air software updates and early warning for required maintenance and inspections, allowing plenty of forward planning to maximise vehicle uptime.

For its new IVECO S-WAY, Rogers has extended this to a 5-year plan knowing that trusted IVECO dealer, Hendy Van & Truck will be on-hand to provide support if needed.

“We’ve been working with Hendy now for about 17 years and have always received top-rate service. The trucks have always been solid and reliable too, we can’t fault them. We tend to go for higher specifications and the bigger engines which incentivises the drivers to take better care of them,” commented Mr Rogers.

Alongside their usual array of styling and protection equipment, the new truck has been fitted with 360-degree cameras, audible turning warnings and a near-side blind-spot monitoring system to comply with London Direct Vision Standards.

“We’re very pleased to continue this relationship and proud that Rogers Transport has chosen to welcome the new IVECO S-WAY to its fleet in a specification that presents the new features and their inherent benefits so well” said Hendy Truck Sales Manager, Nick Prideaux.

“Not only does their new truck look so fantastic, but its improved aerodynamics, design and driver comfort will pay dividends for them in terms of low TCO, high driver engagement and enjoyment from Simon’s drivers!”

The IVECO S-WAY began arriving on UK shores in right-hand drive at the tail-end of 2020 and again, IVECO dealers remain on-hand for enquiries by phone or email throughout the national lockdown. Rigid and tractor units in a wide range of axle configurations and cab sizes are available in stock and to order now. Powerful and efficient 8.7, 11.1 and 12.9-litre HI-SCR CURSOR diesel engines are available, offering 330 to 570hp. Natural Power gas alternatives producing 270 to 460hp will follow.

For more information on the IVECO S-WAY and to find your nearest IVECO dealer, visit www.iveco-dealership.co.uk