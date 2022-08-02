New trailer delivery marks launch of Knowles’ road to net zero

Knowles Transport has placed an order for a further 50 trailers, all of which are set to promote its route to net zero.

The new trailers have been purchased to supplement the continued growth Knowles has experienced over the past 18 months – largely driven by the increased demand for their services within the UK.

Manufactured by leading trailer manufacturer Lawrence David, the trailers will advertise Knowles’ commitment to providing Net Zero warehousing for customers and a target for achieving Net Zero for transport operations by 2045 on the back doors.

With the sale of new petrol and diesel commercial vehicles set to be prohibited by law from 2040, Knowles has taken the proactive step to fast-track their Net Zero target as part of its sustainability roadmap.

The total investment in the new trailers this year, which are a mix of replacements for existing trailers as well as new additions to supplement Knowles’ growing fleet – totalled £1.5m.

Built to a premium component specification, the Lawrence David pillarless curtainsiders feature a rear roof air diffuser, flush rear doors for functionality and aesthetics, full LED lighting, a premium load securing system, and provide maximum body access for operational efficiencies whilst maintaining optimum overall height.

Over the past 40 years Knowles and Lawrence David has enjoyed a relationship that has spanned over three generations of the Knowles – who each have worked with three levels of Lawrence David personnel to continue their long-lasting partnership.

Alex Knowles, Managing Director at Knowles Transport commented: “With all new road vehicles set to be zero-emission within the next two decades, and the UK setting a Net Zero target by 2050, fleet operators need to proactively look at how they are going to meet such targets.

“We have already introduced a number of measures such as use of solar energy, electric manual handling and green energy procurement together with a number of other initiatives in the pipeline such as increased use of alternative fuels and waste reduction. Understandably there is a greater onus on our industry to act with regards to increasing sustainability and we intend to continue to drive this.

“The purchase of 50 new trailers acts as an excellent springboard to announce our zero-emission pledge and acts as the first step to our journey to achieving Net Zero status. We have invested heavily in achieving Net Zero across a number of our warehouse operations and will look to continue to invest in this area across the board in lines with our targets”

“The investment also acts as yet another example of the company responding to increased demand and catering to the needs of our customers. With demand for our services ever-increasing the requirement to not only support our ongoing fleet replacement programme but to cater for growth is vital to futureproofing the business.

“We are grateful for Lawrence David supporting us yet again and are delighted with the quality of build and service offering that they have provided.”

Ben McEvoy, Commercial Director at Lawrence David adds: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing association & partnership with Knowles. The ever-developing industry legislation(s) offer great opportunities to further develop ourselves in conjunction with our key customers.

“To be part of Knowles’ journey in achieving Net Zero is exciting, we look forward to continuing this together.

“Thanks once again to Alex & all the team at Knowles for choosing Lawrence David to be the ‘Strength Behind Their Haulage’”

www.knowlestransport.com