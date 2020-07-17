New Vice President at ABMEC

ABMEC (formerly the Association of British Mining Equipment Companies) has appointed Kevin Sabin as its new Vice President. Kevin replaces Dr Paul Freeman, who recently took over as the organisation’s President.

ABMEC promotes mining excellence, and its members include OEMs, component suppliers, service providers and educational establishments.

Kevin is Divisional Managing Director, Mining Energy and Transportation, at Tech Search Associates Ltd (TSA), a new branch for this progressive member company of ABMEC. He becomes the first VP of ABMEC from a mining-services company.

Formed in 2012, TSA was established by two successful recruitment professionals and entrepreneurs to deliver innovative recruitment solutions to EPC (engineering, construction and procurement) contractors in the construction and civil engineering industries.

Kevin describes himself as a “performance driven, team-orientated leader who is totally focused on continuous improvement through professional development and achievement of ambitious goals”. Kevin believes in collaboration and a team culture turning problems into opportunities and delivering sustainable people-oriented solutions.

An experienced Engineer, Project Manager and Executive, Kevin is responsible for setting, and achieving, multi-million-pound budgets, and can generate detailed technical specifications, tender appraisals, sales and procurement of equipment, provision of mining contacting services and holistic recruitment strategies.

Kevin’s achievements include the establishment of a legal entity in India, delivering first year sales in excess of £2 million. He has won mining services and consultancy contracts in China, Colombia, Iran, Norway, Poland and Turkey, and was part of the first UK Coal management team to secure ‘Investors in People’ accreditation.

Kevin started his career with the National Coal Board in 1975 and was awarded an MBA from Sheffield Business School in 1997, and has been a Chartered Engineer since 2005 when he received a post-graduate award in Engineering Business Management from Warwick University. Four years later he was awarded European Engineer accreditation by the Engineering Council and became a Chartered Environmentalist.

Kevin was President of the Midland Institute of Mining Engineers in 2005-2006, is the author of two technical papers published in the IOM3 (Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining) Journal and was awarded Bronze Medals for two technical presentations to the Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire branches of the IOM3.

Kevin brings to the ABMEC executive a wealth of experience in the development and nurturing of business relationships. He has attended several ABMEC overseas exhibitions and presented at many international mining conferences. Kevin delivered a presentation at ABMEC’s Annual Conference in 2019, and is a member of the ABMEC Conference Planning committee.

He will serve as President for two years commencing at the AGM in May 2022.