New Visusafe Personal Protection Range for improved COVID-19 protection

A new range from industrial visual communication solutions specialist Beaverswood provides improved levels of workplace protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visusafe Personal Protection combines a host of safety first features with high performance materials, comfort and durable design to offer improved levels of safety for people.

The range includes transparent anti-fog and scratch-resistant protective face shields approved to UK National Healthcare Service standards. Designed to prevent the spread of virus by protecting the eyes, nose and mouth, while also preventing the user from touching their face, the lightweight, easy-to-clean and reusable shields feature an adjustable retaining strap for enhanced comfort and ease-of-use.

A protective clear plastic curtain, which can be cut to fit individual requirements and is easy-to-clean, is available for doorways and to clearly separate rooms, areas or shelving and racking systems. Lightweight yet robust, the curtain can be quickly secured in place using either magnetic strips or pre-drilled holes to ensure that strict social distancing between people in the workplace is observed.

A freestanding transparent heavy-duty plastic screen to segregate workstation areas and provide a high protection level for employees and customers, as part of effective social distancing measures, is included in the range. Easy to install and clean, the screen measures 2000mm height and is available in a selection of widths: 800mm, 1200mm and 1500mm. A 2000mm height x 1200mm width rotational plastic screen, mounted on a two-way spring, is a further option to allow rapid and safe access along fire and emergency routes.

To limit the risk of infection spreading through coughing and sneezing on point-of-sale areas, a transparent, freestanding protective counter screen is available. Measuring 960mm height x 700mm width, and incorporating a 180mm x 590mm integrated serving hatch, the screen offers an easy-to-install, durable and stable protective option for both employers and customers.

The Visusafe Personal Protection range is manufactured from good quality, high performance materials, helping businesses to comply with Public Health England guidelines, which ensure materials are as robust as possible and cleanable, providing maximum protection. More at www.beaverswood.co.uk or tel; 0118 979 6096 or sales@beaverswood.co.uk