New Volvo FH makes an instant impression at Bayliss Bros

Hereford-based haulier Bayliss Bros has been blown away with the fuel figures of its new Volvo FH 540 Globetrotter 6×2 tractor unit, equipped with Volvo’s smooth shifting I-Shift Dual Clutch transmission.

The latest model FH – with updated styling, enhanced fuel-saving features and a driver-focused interior – has only recently arrived at the business, but the initial mpg (miles per gallon) return is far better than any other truck the company has run in the past.

“It is currently 2 mpg up on anything we’ve seen before,” says Phil Bayliss, who owns the business with his brother Perry. “Admittedly, we’ve not had it long and we’re expecting that to tail off a bit but even if it went down by a mile per gallon, we would still be doing cartwheels.

“It’s unbelievable, we’re getting 8.9 mpg which is unheard of for us as we run our trucks at 44 tonnes 75 per cent of the time – running on empty isn’t making me any money. The Dual Clutch has also really impressed us. It makes life easier for the driver, you don’t even know it’s changed gear. It’s a great bit of kit.”

Inspired by motor racing gearboxes, I-Shift Dual Clutch changes gear in a fraction of a second. It also transforms the driving experience and boosts productivity, as it can pre-select the next gear while driving in the current one – for seamless gearchanges without interrupting power delivery.

Supplied by Darren Padfield, Area Sales Manager at Truck and Bus Wales and West, the new FH is powered by Volvo’s D13K engine producing up to 540 hp and 2,600 Nm of torque. Bayliss Bros expects it to clock up around 120,000 km per year, delivering aggregates to concrete and asphalt plants around the UK.

Its Globetrotter cab is centred around a new dashboard featuring a fully digital 12-inch highresolution instrument display, allowing drivers to choose between four different screen views. A nineinch side display provides infotainment, navigation assistance, transport information and camera monitoring, letting drivers have complete control of the information they want to see.

Replacing a truck from a rival manufacturer, the new FH takes Volvo’s total stake in the Bayliss Bros fleet up to 50 per cent and it is set to be followed by two more new model FHs over the next 12 months.

“Generally, we try and change four trucks a year and recently most of the new orders have been Volvo,” adds Phil. “We know it’s a reliable product, and in this line of work that’s what you want to be known for. To do the job properly, you need vehicles you can rely on. We’ve been having one or two issues with the other manufacturer we use and that’s why we went for Volvo again this time.

“We like to use top of the range product, spec’d to a high level to help make sure we keep our drivers happy as well as our customers – driver retention is such a big issue in the industry at the moment.

Needless to say, the driver of this new FH absolutely loves it.

“The handover and driver training we get from Truck and Bus Wales and West is always spot on. Overall, we couldn’t be happier.”