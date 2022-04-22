New web site launched for GLAD 2022

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) and its members are proud to support Global Lifting Awareness Day (GLAD), which this year will take place on 7 July 2022, and encourages organisations and individuals to share any content they are producing or events they are hosting for adding to the new dedicated website for #GLAD2022, which is now live at globalliftingawarenessday.com. The site provides a hub for the latest news, updates, videos and downloads around the big day and lists the partners supporting the event.

#GLAD2022 will see the Lifting Industry reach out to a broad coalition of end user sectors by uniting to share material promoting safety and high standards of load lifting. Anyone with an interest in lifting and working at height can contribute. Participating can be as easy as using the hashtag #GLAD2022 across social media platforms such as of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikToK, adding the GLAD2022 logo to email signatures, all the way through to producing unique content.

Now in its third year, the aim for GLAD in 2022 is very much to expand its scope. So for #GLAD2022, there will be a loose coalition of organisations and trade associations that all share an interest in height safety, drop prevention and lifting. These include: ABMEC (The British Mining Association), AWRF (Associated Wire Rope Fabricators), Bridger Howes (Industry Public Relations business), DROPS (Drop Objects Prevention Scheme), EIC (Energy Industries Council), HASANZ (Health and Safety Association New Zealand), ICHCA (International Cargo Handling Coordination Association), Institution of Mechanical Engineers, IPAF (International Powered Access Federation), Lift and Hoist International magazine, MHI (the US’s largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association), NRAG (National Rigging Advisory Group), RIDBA (Rural & Industrial Design & Building Association), UKWA (United Kingdom Warehousing Association), WAHSA (Work at Height Safety Association) and LEEA (Lifting Equipment Engineers Association).

Among LEEA plans currently being organised for GLAD will be the launch of the Association’s new state-of-the-art online training available in a variety of languages. There will be webinars on technical issues for industry specialists. A supply chain event, co-hosted by LEEA and other lifting-related trade associations, will support member companies across the board. A Think Lifting online event will showcase the toolkit available to support companies engaging with schools in their local communities. In addition, other plans LEEA is making for #GLAD2022 include free training events, Q&A sessions with trade association and industry leaders and the launch of films and other tools.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA said: “We are excited to see what you have planned for the day. At LEEA, we are particularly interested in material regarding Apprenticeships, Military recruitment, Diversity, Sustainability and involvement in technology and transforming to the digital world. A special LEEA Award will be going to the best submission. So we encourage companies and organisations working in the sector to share their content with us so we can post it on globalliftingawarenessday.com.”

