New Website for Forklift Attachments firm as it expands its Global Reach

One of the UK’s leading forklift attachment firms is celebrating ongoing business growth with the launch of a brand new website, designed to improve access to its range of standard, economy, and custom-made products.

Contact Attachments, which is celebrating its 48th anniversary this year, has undertaken a complete redesign of its website to offer clients and prospective customers a more convenient, user-friendly experience.

Jason Cadman of Contact Attachments, explained: “The launch of our new website couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue to grow our market across the UK and around the world. The host of online functions we’ve added demonstrates our commitment to focusing on our clients’ ever-changing needs.

“We’re really proud of the new site which includes lots of exciting features to make it easier for customers to find products, choose from our standard, economy or bespoke range. It’s also been made much more accessible for browsing on-the-go by being compatible with all mobile devices.

“To mark the new website launch after months of development, we’re also pleased to be offering 15% discount on any online purchase with the discount code LAUNCH15 until the end of October.”

Contact Attachments has been designing and manufacturing forklift attachments from its base in Newtown, Mid Wales, since 1974 and is recognised as the quality leader of truck attachments in the UK.

For more information, please visit www.forklift-attachments.co.uk or call 01686 247093.