NEW: With the Mirror Cam Calibration Tool, digital side mirrors on trucks can be calibrated easily and precisely

Digital side mirrors, also known as mirror cams, are now part of everyday life in commercial vehicles. These camera-based driver assistance systems increase road safety and enhance driving comfort.

The conventional side and rear-view mirrors are replaced by the digital side mirrors. These consist of two cameras mounted on the roof frame, which transmit the rearward environment in real time to the monitors on the driver and passenger side. This not only improves rear visibility, but also visibility around the A-pillars, which facilitates the entry and passage of roundabouts. The camera image of the digital side mirror, which swivels with the vehicle, also improves the overview when maneuvering, turning and changing lanes. Another advantage is the aerodynamic design, which also saves fuel, according to the manufacturer. In order to function properly, however, the cameras must be calibrated correctly.

The Mirror Cam Calibration (MCC) system developed by WABCOWÜRTH puts an end to tape and wooden slats when calibrating digital side mirrors on commercial vehicles. A quick and easy setup not only saves time, but also money!

The procedures approved by the manufacturers for calibration are often very complex and two employees are needed for this, knows Andreas Wittig, Product Area Manager at WABCOWÜRTH Workshop Services GmbH. WABCOWÜRTH’s Mirror Cam Calibration meets the manufacturer’s specifications, e.g. for Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles, and considerably simplifies the procedure. It allows mirror and camera calibration to be carried out by just one person. Thus, the user-friendly adjustment device helps to save time while ensuring safety at the same time.

The application of WABCOWÜRTH’s Mirror Cam Calibration for commercial vehicles is very simple, uncomplicated and precise. A quickly aligned measurement reference with the help of the lasers eliminates the need for time-consuming measurements and markings on the ground, making adjustment much easier and minimizing sources of error. Finally, the calibration of the digital side mirrors is carried out by the multi-brand diagnostic software “W.EASY”.

Advantages of Mirror Cam Calibration for workshops at a glance:

Improving efficiency and flexibility

Cross-brand service

Calibration according to OE manufacturer specifications

Printout of the diagnostic report for submission to customers, insurance companies and fleet operators

Modular expandable system

The Mirror Cam Calibration from WABCOWÜRTH is the ideal solution for all workshops, body shops and automotive glaziers.

In our application video at www.wabcowuerth.com/en/mcc, you can learn how a safe calibration of mirror cameras is carried out on an MB Actros V as an example.