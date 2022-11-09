New Yale Platform Double Stacker provides innovative solutions to warehouse operations

The new Yale Platform Double Stacker has multi-functional warehouse uses including unloading and loading of trailers, crossdocking and ergonomic lifting.

A versatile truck, the MS20XD offers increased operational efficiency and productive transportation of goods.

Customers can choose from a range of options and power solutions, with lithium-ion and lead acid batteries available.

From increasing working efficiency to reducing operational costs, Yale Europe Materials Handling is focused on developing products that cater to its customers’ needs. Its latest offering to the market, the YaleⓇ MS20XD Platform Double Stacker, embodies these principles by offering flexibility of usage and a choice of power solutions.

Time management is essential to the efficient operation of warehouse logistics. Loading and unloading times can be the defining factor in whether or not delivery targets are met on time. The MS20XD Platform Double Stacker is able to load two pallets at one time, which can result in time and cost savings for the customer.

“The MS20XD is not only beneficial for unloading and loading goods, but it is also an ideal candidate for crossdocking and ergonomic lifting applications,” said Monica Radavelli, Product Manager Warehouse at Yale.

The flexible advantage

The double stacker can be used in a range of warehouse applications, particularly in the food, beverage, retail and logistics industries. Customers can choose to power their solution with a lithium-ion or lead acid battery.

Consolidating a materials handling fleet is a cost-effective exercise and with the MS20XD’s working flexibility, it has the capacity to take on a multitude of roles within the warehouse logistics chain. The ability to move two pallets at the same time with short forks makes the Platform Double Stacker exemplary in congested areas.

“The multifunctional capability of the truck enables it to transport goods directly from trailer to the first levels of racking. For mixed applications, the low lift function helps the operator to stack shelves or feed production lines without excessive bending – keeping items moving and encouraging productivity thanks to this attention to ergonomic requirements.”

Solutions that work

The new Platform Double Stacker is designed to work in harmony with the operator. The fixed platform option can be fitted with side or rear protection, with scooter control offered as standard. The standard foldable platform is available both with and without side arms with a fixed or adjustable tiller head. This features excellent ergonomics; the touch of a button is easily within reach.

The work light package helps to illuminate low-level lighting areas, enabling the operator to work and manoeuvre with confidence. A cold store option is also available for food and beverage applications.

The MS20XD features beginner, average and expert driving mode selection. There are four additional customisable modes, where parameters such as traction speed, acceleration and deceleration can be programmed.

If the truck makes contact with an obstacle when moving with the forks trailing, the anti-trapping function stops the truck immediately. The system then moves the truck a certain distance in the opposite direction at a slow speed to reduce the risk of operators becoming trapped in the platform.

“There are a range of additional options available with the MS20XD that enable us to tailor it to the specific needs of our customers,” added Monica. “We’re confident this versatile truck will be an efficient addition to warehousing environments across EMEA. Our expert dealers are ready to discuss how this new truck can add value to fleets, so we encourage prospective users to get in touch with them today.”

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.