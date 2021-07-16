NewCold announces new global leadership team and structure

NewCold has announced changes to its leadership and organization structure as it continues its transformation into a faster, leaner and more agile company poised for global growth. The changes are designed to further strengthen the execution of the company’s strategy in regional markets. The new, simpler management structure will provide greater clarity on responsibilities, and new reporting lines will strengthen leadership accountability and long-term stewardship.

“NewCold prides itself on its disciplined execution, deep industry expertise and its entrepreneurial mindset. These important changes ensure that NewCold is future-fit, helping us to unlock our full potential and successfully manage rapid growth across our global footprint. Our leadership team is purpose-built for collaboration and poised to take NewCold to another level and set standards to which others aspire,” NewCold Chairman and Founder Mr Hage said.

Leadership appointments:

The organizational changes will see NewCold’s operations, by regions or countries, led by management teams, replacing the traditional role of a Managing Director. The newly created roles, all based in the European headquarters, report to Bram Hage, Chairman and Founder of NewCold.

Abhy Maharaj has been appointed Executive VP Business and Growth. He will be responsible for strategy and investment capital, customer and business development and people and brand. Previously he was Global Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Operating Officer and based in Australia.

Hans Otto has been appointed Executive VP Development. He will be responsible for greenfield development program management, engineering and industrial design. Previously he was VP Developments and Legal.

Frank Huckschlag has been appointed Executive VP Global Operations. He will be responsible for operations continuous improvement, and supply chain strategy. Previously Frank was the Managing Director for Europe.

Jos van Rijswijk has been named Executive VP Group Finance. He will be responsible for accounting, treasury, tax, business performance reporting and finance CoE.

David Sanders has been appointed Executive VP Group Legal and Governance. New to the company, following a distinguished corporate legal career, he will be responsible for external counsel, legal advice and governance. Previously he was head of Legal Affairs at Strukton Civiel.

The newly created role of Executive VP Technology and Innovation is subject to an appointment. The role will be responsible for NewCold’s proprietary software and automation technology, security, IT infrastructure, technology and innovation. An announcement will be made in due course.

Mr Hage said: “This is a formidable team of leaders that bring with them a strong track record of success. Together they will drive our performance and help deliver our growth ambitions. Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to invest in our business and address the many evolving opportunities in the region, whilst also supporting NewCold’s overall transformational organizational plan to better serve our fast-moving and growing markets with increased speed and capabilities.”

www.newcold.com