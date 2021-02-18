Next generation Giti GAM831 mixed service tyre masters mild and severe applications

The next generation Giti GAM831 mixed service all-position tyre has been launched in Europe, delivering significant mileage improvements and improved robustness in severe applications.

Available in 13R22.5 156/150 (154/150) K (L) and 315/80R22.5 158/150 (154/150) K(L), the results have been achieved with and an innovative belt construction concept to optimise the tyre’s footprint and a new tread compound with improved abrasion resistance.

As such the tyre meets the needs of fleets operating in ‘mild’ conditions with a high percentage of asphalt usage and a small amount of off-road driving, and ‘severe’ applications such as quarries and caves with very rough ground conditions.

The next generation Giti GAM831 underwent extensive prelaunch field testing with two EU fleets to validate its performance.

The operator whose majority of driving was on tarmac recorded a 15% increase in mileage potential, while the vehicles utilised in the toughest conditions recorded exceptionally good durability and extremely high resistance to cuts, chunking and tearing.

The tyre carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol for approved fitment in markets with laws governing winter tyre use.

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “It was imperative we worked closely with our major EU fleet partners to develop the next generation Giti GAM831, because creating a mixed service tyre that operates equally well in mild and severe applications is a challenge.

“Thanks to their involvement, which they committed to over a number of years, and the excellent work of our R&D team we have not only developed a tyre which delivers a hugely significant improvement in mileage, but still delivers the highest levels of durability.

“The Giti GAM831 really does meet all requirements.”

Specially developed in cooperation with Giti Tire’s European R&D Centre in Hannover, Germany, the Giti GAM831 mixed service all-position tyre is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art production facility in Jakarta, Indonesia.