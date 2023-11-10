Next generation of LPG industry professionals celebrated in Liverpool

Liquid Gas UK celebrated three exceptional young talents at its third annual Young Person in LPG Awards during the association’s 2023 conference in Liverpool

Sponsored by Vaillant, the awards programme champions young professionals aged 35 and under throughout the industry, shining a spotlight on their success and showcasing opportunities for young people within the LPG sector.

The awards are proven to attract young talent to the industry and retain its best, most accomplished individuals as the industry transitions to Net Zero by 2040.

With significant challenges and opportunities facing the industry it is more important than ever to showcase the dynamic, rewarding careers that are available within LPG and renewable liquid gases.

Winners of the 2023 Young Person in LPG Awards were:

Outstanding Achievement Award – Morgan Tiley, Calor Gas

• Rising Star Award – Waldemar Jasczcyk, Argus Media

• Apprentice of the Year Award – Connor Murray, Adlington Group

Mark Wilkins, Technologies and Training Director at Vaillant, said “We’re delighted to be a part of these awards that celebrate the best young people within the industry, who have achieved so much in such a short period of time. Training and continuous professional development is key to the future of the heating industry and we are keen to champion the topic at Vaillant. Many congratulations to our three winners this year, and to all those who entered.”

George Webb, Chief Executive of Liquid Gas UK commented: “The exceptional level of entries this year made the task for our expert panel of judges, made up of Laura Needham, Head of Training at Vaillant and two of our former winners a very difficult task.

“From Morgan’s contribution to driving forward renewable DME, to Waldemar’s leadership in LPG pricing and Connor demonstrating the best of our apprentices, it just goes to show that the industry has a bright future in their hands.”

During the awards presentation, it was announced that the initiative will return in 2024, once again with the support of Vaillant. All award nominations were assessed ‘blind’ by the judging panel, with identifying information including the company, position and personal details omitted to ensure fairness.

A huge congratulations to all the worthy winners and nominees.

