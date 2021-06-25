Nominations now open for Logistics UK’s Van Awards 2021

Logistics UK’s Van Awards, supported by Van Excellence, are back for 2021 to recognise and reward the operators who have risen to the challenge of operating in the COVID-19 environment, placing driver wellbeing, safety, efficiency, innovation, and sustainability at the heart of their businesses. With nominations now open, the business group is urging all operators to apply now for the chance to be recognised as the ‘best of best’ in this vital market.

Culminating with an awards ceremony to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham on Friday 24th September 2021 with a drinks reception and three course lunch, the awards will celebrate the operators who have made a significant contribution to the industry over the past 12 months. Nominations close Friday 23rd July 2021. The awards are supported by the Van Gold Partners: The AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Hertz UK Ltd, Lex Autolease, Quartix, and TVL.

David Wells, Chief Executive of Logistics UK, comments: “Van operators have played an essential role in supporting the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic; now, it is time we recognise and reward their incredible determination, versatility and care, by celebrating their achievements at Logistics UK’s Van Awards 2021. The winners of the awards will truly represent the ‘best of the best’: the businesses and individuals that place quality and excellence at the heart of their operations. Whether operating a large fleet or a single vehicle, I encourage all van operators committed to excellence to enter these awards or nominate an esteemed peer.”

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

Best Pandemic Response, sponsored by Quartix

SME Van Operator of the Year, sponsored by TVL

Winning at Wellbeing, sponsored by Bott

Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Hertz

Keeping your Show on the Road, sponsored by AA

Most Innovative Van Operator of the Year, sponsored by Brigade Electronics

Sustainable Van Operator of the Year, sponsored by Lex Autolease

Van Safety and Compliance Award, sponsored by Logistics UK

All the winners of the Van Awards will be shortlisted automatically for the Van Operator of the Year category at Logistics UK’s Logistics Awards 2021, taking place on 9 December 2021 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

For more information, and to enter the awards, please visit: logistics.org.uk/vanawards21. Entries close midnight on Friday 23rd July 2021.

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk