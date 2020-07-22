Northern 3PL business announces continued growth and diversification

A northern 3PL and warehousing business based in the heart of the Sheffield City Region has announced a first half year period of continued growth and diversification.

Just one year ago, Carlton Forest Group was named one of the fastest growing businesses in the Sheffield City Region. Since then it has acquired additional warehousing facilities and diversified into waste to energy recycling with the launch of its latest division; IRR Waste 2 Energy, a company which manufactures and installs waste to energy recycling plants for energy generation to allow businesses to reduce energy costs and go ‘off-grid’.

“It’s been another fast paced, dynamic six months at Carlton Forest Group as we continue to expand the 3PL side of the business and showcase the new pyrolysis technology,” said Graham White Group Commercial Director Carlton Forest Group. “We continue to capitalise on our efficiencies, warehousing facilities and service levels and, through our strategic business plan, have attracted significant businesses who appreciate the bespoke nature of our offering, our knowledgeable team and efficient operations.”

With over 600,000 sq ft of warehousing capacity available, an enviable customer portfolio OTIF figures of 99.7% and continued BRC AA accreditation the company is a 3PL provider for many national blue-chip businesses.

“The 3PL aspect of our business has received much of our attention in the second quarter to enable us to support businesses at the beginning of the pandemic who were experiencing unpredicted uplifts in demand and were seeking new solutions to manage their supply chains effectively,” said Graham. “It’s testament to the commitment of the team that we have also continued to work with businesses across the UK and beyond, who are excited at the opportunities our pyrolysis plant brings to the market and the impact it could have on how they manage their energy and sustainability.”

It is the only type of continuous pyrolysis plant in the UK. Carlton Forest Group acquired were the manufacturing side of the business in South Africa last year. This gives the businesses – IRR Manufacturing and IRR Waste2Energy – the flexibility to consult with, specify, deliver, install and commission solutions for business to tackle the new ways of dealing with waste material that will be required to fulfil Environmental Plans and Government directives.

“It’s really important that we begin to find new ways of disposing of our waste and this technology, with our particular focus on waste tyres, can help nations across the world enjoy sustainable energy creation and other products in a truly circular process,” said Graham. “It is this type of visionary approach and drive to succeed that has positioned us as one of the most forward thinking, independent warehousing and logistics companies in the UK and this reputation is now being replicated in our waste-to-energy business, IRR Waste2Energy.”

To discover more about Carlton Forest Group business operations visit www.carltonforest.com

Or www.irrwaste2energy.com