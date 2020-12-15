Northern freight support is available to keep supply chains moving

With Christmas in full swing, ongoing growth for the ecommerce market predicted and Brexit looming the ‘unacceptable delays’, being reported regarding mainliner ports such as Felixstowe, is bringing additional challenges for businesses, manufacturers and retailers across the UK.

Carlton Forest 3PL, that works with its partners at the Northern ports of Immingham and Teesport amongst others, is assisting with the movement of goods from congested ports to those in the North, and all logistics services thereafter, to ensure goods reach destinations to pre-agreed schedules.

“We are already seeing many businesses begin to explore the options of shifting their shipping destination to a northern port and choosing providers such as ourselves to carry out the entire end-to-end logistics requirements ,” said Alistair Plant, Divisional Operations Manager, Carlton Forest 3PL. “The benefits of choosing one of the UK’s Northern ports are not to be under-estimated. Typically, they are not quite as busy, yet can all deliver all elements of freight services.”

Carlton Forest 3PL integrates with the onward services such as customs clearance, transport, storage and distribution to deliver a seamless operation to destinations as required by each customer.

“The situation that many businesses are finding themselves in now is beginning to cause a real knock-on effect; ships are waiting for days to be able to dock and businesses in the UK are not receiving goods that are vital to their trading and satisfying customer demands,” said Alistair. “The expectation is that this will continue into Q1 and Q2 of next year and that an increasing number of businesses will seek alternatives. By utilising the services of the Northern ports and 3PL providers such as Carlton Forest, the supply chains can be supported and all elements fulfilled through that supply chain wherever possible. With key components for manufacturing, goods for retail and other essential supplies it is vitally important that we work together to keep Britain moving as the pandemic continues and Brexit, in whatever form, becomes a reality.”

For any enquiry regarding 3PL and logistics solutions please contact alistair.plant@carltonforestgroup.com.

www.carltonforestgroup.com