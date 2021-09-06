Northern Ireland’s Logistics Event of the year – Don’t miss out!

Only a few tables remain for the Logistics UK Northern Ireland Logistics Lunch which takes place on 1 October 2021 at the five-star The Merchant Hotel in Belfast. And with the event’s reputation as the industry’s social event of the year, anyone still wanting to attend is urged to book now, or potentially miss out!

Sponsored by Diamond Trucks and Renault Trucks, the lunch is the perfect forum at which to recognise the industry’s achievements, reconnect with peers, enjoy a delicious three course lunch and debate informally the key issues and opportunities facing the sector with logistics experts from across the province.

Seamus Leheny, Policy Manager for Northern Ireland at Logistics UK, comments: “While the industry has faced a challenging and uncertain 12 months, logistics businesses have risen to each challenge with determination and resolve; this is truly something to be celebrated. I am looking forward to getting together with some of our sector’s leading stars and taking the time to recognise our successes – with only a few tables remaining, make sure to book your place now.”

A full table (ten places) can be purchased for £1,100. Individual places and half table places are also available, for more information, please visit logistics.org.uk/events/northernirelandlunch

If you have any questions, or would you like to book, please contact Jayne Currie: jcurrie@logistics.org.uk or 07818450359.