Northern lift for APEX Dynamics with further investments including the appointment of a topflight Sales Manager

APEX Dynamics, has appointed a dedicated Northern Sales Manager, Malcolm Hillary to further strengthen its profile in the north of England, Scotland and Ireland. He will be responsible for promoting the firm’s planetary, spiral and bevel and rack and pinion gearboxes to a fast-growing customer base comprising engineering companies, system integrators and automation houses.

Malcolm brings to the role over 30 years of engineering experience, having cut his teeth as an apprentice marine fitter with Smiths Dockyard, following technical college. Prior to joining APEX Dynamics, he worked as a technical sales manager for a small number of companies involved in the linear motion sector, making him an ideal match for his latest role.

Following intensive training in the US, Malcolm is now actively visiting existing and potential customers to promote amongst other items APEX Dynamics’ five-year product warranty. With a passion for a challenge, Malcolm takes a keen interest in all things engineering and when not working likes nothing better than playing around with cars.

Commenting, Malcolm says: “I am an engineer through and through and this background enables me to win the customer’s trust. It also allows me to bring a technical perspective to the challenges our customers often face, ultimately enabling APEX Dynamics to bring innovative solutions to the different sectors it serves.”

The appointment of Malcolm follows hard on the heels of the recent recruitment by APEX Dynamics of a new National Sales Manager, Andrew Parsons, who is responsible for overseeing the entire UK and Irish sales operation. Both men will also be promoting a new range of stainless steel, planetary servo gearboxes, which APEX Dynamics believes will be a game-changer for the food, pharmaceutical, packaging and automation sectors.

These latest appointments by the Uttoxeter-based company coincide with the launch of an exciting new comprehensive 28-page colour brochure which outlines the entire range of products.

This new literature encompasses inline planetary gearboxes, right angle planetary gearboxes, gearboxes with hypoid gear, new line, economic line, bevel gearboxes, racks and pinions along with lubrication systems.

APEX Dynamics is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of precision servo gearboxes, and these two top appointments and new catalogue are part of an ongoing strategy by the business to strengthen its position as a major player in the UK by investing in experienced and dynamic people to further expand its operation.

Summarising APEX Dynamics UK’s Managing Director, Mike Gulliford, says: “We are investing considerable resources into the UK market and as part of these are delighted to welcome Malcolm Hillary to the fold as our latest appointment. These accumulated HR and marketing investments are being made to ensure that all sectors are made aware that we are the only official country distributor for genuine APEX Dynamics servo gearboxes for the UK and Ireland.”

In addition to a five-year warranty APEX Dynamics UK is offering a three-week lead time on all standard products, which is an industry first and will protect users against Brexit jitters in the event of any 2020 market disruptions.

A key selling point for APEX Dynamics is that its precision products are capable of backlash accuracy down to less than one arc minute as well as being cleverly designed for easy cleaning and sterilising in an environment involving food grade materials or pharmaceuticals.