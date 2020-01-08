Northern warehousing company set to continue exceptional growth

A Worksop based, warehousing and third party logistics company, is set to capitalise on its exceptional 2019 growth through a robust strategy and driven leadership team.

Carlton Forest Group doubled its warehousing capacity in 2019 to over 450,000 sq ft and was named as the fastest growing 3PL logistics company within the Sheffield City Region, an area known for its business growth and investment. Furthermore, it was shortlisted as Co-Packing and Fulfilment Company of the Year at the UK Packaging Awards in November.

“2019 was an amazing year for us which saw us deliver unprecedented growth and make considerable investment in our team members and management structure,” said Alistair Plant Assistant Group Commercial Manager Carlton Forest Group. “This reinforced our already robust operations and gave a solid platform to implement last year’s growth plans and also start those for a new decade.”

During 2019 Carlton Forest saw its operations and customers base diversify with a large increase in e-commerce and fulfilment contracts for a variety of new customers. It also opened a further site at Barnsley to reinforce its operations.

“We have plans to further invest in our warehousing capacity, warehouse management systems and stock control during the year,” said Alistair. “This will support this years planned growth and our five-year vision for the warehousing and logistics side of the business which will help us to retain our position as one of the leading sector companies in the North.”

Carlton Forest Group offers a full range of warehousing and logistics services including contract warehousing, contract packing, national distribution, WMS and stock control and bespoke fulfilment solutions.

Further information about Carlton Forest Group can be found by visiting www.carltonforestgroup.com. The company is located in North, Nottinghamshire, S81 0TP just 10 minutes from both the A1 & M1.