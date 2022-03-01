Northgate Vehicle Hire appoints Adam Naylor as its new UK Head of Sales

Northgate Vehicle Hire has appointed a new UK head of sales to spearhead its continued growth in the LCV hire and fleet solutions.

Adam Naylor takes on the new role of UK head of sales leading all the Insides Sales, Regional Sales and National Account Teams.

Naylor has been promoted from within Northgate, where he has proved to be an integral part of the team for seven and a half years. He began as an area sales manager, before rising to the Head of Sales South and has now taken on the role as UK Head of Sales.

He takes on responsibility for Northgate’s sales function following a period of sustained growth for the business and as Northgate moves increasingly to support the electrification of client’s fleets and their fleet support infrastructure needs. The business has also moved to develop a complete range of fleet service solutions over recent years and now provides complete fleet turnkey solutions to customers large and small.

Neil McCrossan, Sales and Marketing Director, UK commented, “I’m delighted we’ve been able to promote home grown talent within our business.”

Neil added, “Adam has been part of Northgate since 2014 and was appointed as Southern Head of Sales in 2017. In that role he has been instrumental to the company’s success. He has a thorough understanding of our business and this new role will allow him to add increased value to our customers and our business”

Adam commented, “We have been in the front line of keeping companies, vehicles and drivers on the road during the pandemic which has been a very exciting and demanding challenge. We are now providing a range of value-added mobility solutions in addition to LCV hire, to a wide spectrum of industries and sectors, supporting our customers as they grow and develop”

“I look forward to leading the sales team in this next round of Northgate’s growth,” said Naylor.

More about Northgate Vehicle Hire

With over 40 years of experience, Northgate Vehicle Hire is the largest van rental company in the UK, Spain, and Ireland. Market leaders in flexible and minimum term hire and maintenance contracts for a vast range of light commercial vehicles, Northgate also offers fleet management services and specialist mobility solutions, helping customers improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Multi-award-winning Northgate provides the highest quality service for businesses large and small with 67 UK locations, a 47,000 fleet and a team of mobile engineers to minimise vehicle downtime. Northgate can also provide expert consultative advice across all aspects of operating electric vehicles (EVs), helping customers with everything from choosing the right e-LCV through charging infrastructure to driver training.

For further information, please visit: https://www.northgatevehiclehire.co.uk