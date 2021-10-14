Nottingham transport firm joins Palletways Network

Haulage operator, D&D Transport in Nottingham, has joined Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network and part of the Imperial Group.

The company, which operates a 45-strong fleet of vehicles, will handle single pallet loads to large scale consignments, and cover selected postcodes in the Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell, and Ripley areas of Derby. D&D Transport works with a range of customers from household names through to major building and construction firms.

Dave Palmer, managing director of D&D Transport, said “We’re pleased to have joined forces with Palletways, Europe’s leading pallet network. Being part of the network means we’re able to broaden the range of services we offer, whilst maintaining the high standards of quality and service that our customers have come to expect. Our team has a great deal of experience and with Palletways’ support we are looking forward to continue to grow our business.”

Warwick Trimble, network director for Palletways UK, added “D&D Transport is a great asset to our network and we’re looking forward to drawing on their experience to complement and grow our presence in and around Nottingham. This appointment demonstrates the importance we place on recruiting experienced firms in the logistics industry. They bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge and boundless energy and enthusiasm and we look forward to drawing on their expertise to enhance our services.”

D&D Transport has provided distribution and logistics services for a host of local businesses and international exporters for more than 25 years. It’s one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of Imperial’s Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

