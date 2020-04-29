Nottinghamshire haulier supports NHS during COVID-19 pandemic

Mitchell’s of Mansfield has utilised its expertise and manpower to transport essential medical equipment and building materials to NHS distribution centres used to construct London’s Nightingale hospital, one of the largest critical care units in the world.

The company, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has also supported two major NHS suppliers in Nottingham and has moved life-saving airway and critical care equipment to hospitals and distributors across the UK.

Richard Montgomery, managing director at Mitchell’s of Mansfield said, “It has been a source of great pride to support the NHS during this difficult time. Our entire team has worked flat out to ensure that medical equipment is getting to the people who need it most such as delivering ventilators to the frontline in Scotland to avoid any delays.”

“Our staff have been incredibly proactive over the last few months and they have even found the time to produce keyring, stickers and coasters to help raise money for the NHS.”

“On top of all this we have managed to maintain a sustainable distribution business, keeping our suppliers and staff going during this difficult period. It is so important we make sure our team get paid and still have their jobs to come back to once things start to return to normal.”

