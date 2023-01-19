Offer of free wellbeing support re-opens to SMEs and micros

British Safety Council has today re-opened its offer to SMEs and micro-sized employers to apply to attend a free 3-hour workshop to help them develop a wellbeing strategy.

In the face of pressures following Covid and in light of the current economic challenges, the health, safety and wellbeing charity has said that micro, small, and medium-sized employers can apply to get free support to improve the wellbeing of their workplace, through its campaign on workplace wellbeing, Keep Thriving.

Applications are currently open until 1 March.

The sessions, delivered by experts from British Safety Council’s Being Well Together programme, help employers explore why wellbeing matters to them, their people and their business, and ways they can improve their wellbeing. The workshop helps small, medium, and micro-sized employers to develop a strategy which works and to track and evaluate their progress.

On the re-opening of the charitable offer, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said:

“We have been delighted with the response so far by SMEs and micro-sized employers to our offer of free support to improve the wellbeing of their staff. That’s why we are re-launching to new applications and creating more places to attend one of our workshops this Spring.

“We understand the pressures on small businesses, not just following the Covid pandemic but also with the high cost of energy, and as a charity we want to do something to help.

“Employers tell us they have found it useful to meet other like-minded organisations to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and best ways of developing a wellbeing strategy. We know that improving wellbeing not only boosts organisational performance it reduces the likelihood of accidents and ill-health among staff.”

Any employer with up to 500 staff can apply here.

As well as the free workshops, British Safety Council is offering all employers who attend the opportunity to apply for a cash award to fund activity they decide to do as a result. The charity wants to make up to £10,000 available to one or more organisations.

Every employer who attends the workshops will also get additional follow up and written materials from the Being Well Together programme.