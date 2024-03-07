Oliver Dudok van Heel, Global Sustainability Director with strategy consultants Kearney, comments on green investment announced in the Spring Budget

“The additional £390M is a welcome announcement that will boost growth, jobs, and development in the green and clean energy sector and is a first step to helping the UK regain its green growth leadership. Crucially, the £120M to support the development of supply chains for key green technologies will help boost these technologies and grow the UK’s energy security without costing the planet.

“The £270m for advanced manufacturing industries to fund car and space innovation and grow “zero-emission vehicle and clean aviation technology” is a welcome boost, however, neither zero-emission vehicles nor clean aviation is driving the necessary shift towards lower-carbon transportation options, with a greater focus on public transport options needed.

“This is also why the decision to extend the 5p cut to fuel duty is disappointing as it sends a conflicting message. On one hand, the UK has clear and ambitious decarbonisation targets, but on the other, it won’t take measures to limit car-based emissions. While there are understandable concerns around the cost-of-living crisis, this is not the right measure when rail fares are rising faster than inflation. The funds gained from removing the cut to fuel duty could have been used to make public transport cheaper, thus decarbonising our economy while reducing the financial burden on the wider population.

“The increase in air passenger duty for business class is a step in the right direction, but this should be increased for all flights, especially short haul where rail alternatives exist. Air travel is very carbon intensive and until alternatives such as sustainable aviation fuels come to scale, measures to reduce it where lower carbon alternatives exist should be promoted.”