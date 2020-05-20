Online order throughput up by 400 per cent at Walker Logistics

Supply chain services specialist Walker Logistics reports that the number of ecommerce orders processed at its Berkshire-based multi user fulfillment centre was up 400 per cent last month (April) compared to the same period in 2019.

William Walker, Walker Logistics’ sales director, commented: “April was like a constant Black Friday with B-2-C online orders reaching unprecedented levels. Thankfully, we had anticipated that the COVID-19 lockdown would lead to a sharp upturn in ecommerce activity and we have been able to bring in the extra temporary staff required from the local community who unfortunately find themselves out of work at this time.”

He continued: “Of course, to protect staff across the business every precaution has been taken to ensure social distancing rules are met: workstations have been reconfigured to provide more space for packing operations while we are providing hygienic wipes and gels along with face masks and disposable gloves to all operatives on a daily basis. In addition, senior managers constantly liaise with both office and warehouse staff to provide an open forum for discussion so we can be sure we are offering all the necessary support at this challenging time. ”

Walker serves clients across a broad range of industry sectors and in April demand was particularly high for foodstuffs, personal care and well-being products. The company also shipped tens of thousands of hand sanitizer gels, face masks and other items of personal protection equipment to Uber and Ocado delivery drivers across the country.

William Walker added: “With non-essential high street retail outlets likely to remain closed for many weeks to come, the indications are that online sales will remain high and we suspect even when the shops fully re-open consumer habits will have changed for the foreseeable future. The first days of May have shown no let up in April’s levels of demand.”

Award-winning Walker Logistics’ modern multi-user storage facility is located close to Junction 14 of the M4.