Only 30% of LGV drivers feel valued, finds new Talent in Logistics research

According to a recent survey by Talent in Logistics, just 30% of LGV drivers in the UK feel valued. The driver engagement research, which surveyed more than 1,300 respondents during February and March 2020, also found that less than half of drivers feel motivated to work hard for their employers, signifying testing times ahead for the logistics sector.

Carried out in collaboration with Pertemps Driving Division, prior to the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, the driver engagement survey sought to investigate how LGV drivers across the country really feel about their role and employers, giving them a unique platform to share their experiences and opinions.

The survey also showed that fewer than half of drivers believe that their company is diverse and inclusive in their recruitment. This was reinforced by the demographics of the survey respondents – more than 7 out of 10 drivers surveyed (72.5%) were aged 41 or over, and 95% were male.

The research also found that fewer than half of the drivers surveyed said that they felt proud (47%) or motivated (49%) to work for their company. Looking at survey results collectively, overall employee engagement for LGV drivers is around 48%. This is considerably lower than the national average, where two-thirds of UK workers are satisfied with their jobs* and signifies a potentially serious engagement issue within this sector.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, drivers have been working extra hours to keep the country moving as ‘key workers’ – it’s never been more apparent that they are vital to the supply chain,” says Ruth Edwards, Business Development Director for Talent in Logistics. “However, our survey shows that employers have a long way to go to make drivers feel engaged, valued and important.”

“As the UK’s largest provider of professional drivers within the driving and logistics industries; Pertemps Driving Division jumped at the opportunity to partner with Talent In Logistics and give drivers a real voice to help bring about positive change and improvements for their profession,” says Samantha Leleu, GM for Pertemps Driving Division. “The industry has faced real challenges for several years and these challenges became even greater during the recent pandemic. However, if Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is to value the key workers we have in this country.”

The detailed results of the driver engagement survey are revealed in a new white paper published by Talent in Logistics, titled ‘Driving Engagement in Logistics’. This also makes practical recommendations on how to increase driver engagement, considering drivers’ attitudes to reward and recognition, salaries, leadership, wellbeing and more.

According to the white paper, evidence for the importance of employee engagement is compelling. Companies with high levels of employee engagement are reported to see a 40% decrease in their staff turnover rate. Conversely, organisations with a low engagement rate report, on average, 42% more accidents within the workplace.

“It’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to LGV drivers,” says Talent in Logistics’ Ruth Edwards. “Yes, there is a worrying skills shortage in this sector and clearly significant engagement issues to overcome, but many of the drivers we surveyed loved their profession, for many different reasons.”

“There can be no doubts whatsoever that drivers are essential components to keep the country running at all times,” adds Samantha Leleu. “It has therefore never been as important to listen to what they have to say to ensure we protect and recognise their valuable contribution to our economy – in the very near future, driving must become an aspirational career for other groups as we strive to tackle a growing driver shortage.”

Ruth Edwards concludes, “Now is the time for employers to grab the opportunity to celebrate the role of the driver and build a motivated workforce that can contribute to the bright future of this crucial sector.”

