Onward Holdings’ significant investment in Leeds logistics facility

Commercial property specialist Onward Holdings Ltd is open to offers for a refurbished warehouse the Yorkshire-based company recently acquired at the sought-after logistics hub of Cross Green Industrial Estate in Leeds.

Family-run business Onward is initially investing up to £500k upgrading the facility, located just over a mile from Leeds city centre, to create another high-quality, modern dedicated distribution unit with offices within easy reach of the motorway network.

Available for immediate occupation, the property offers approximately 73,238sqft of secure warehouse space, 12m to the eaves, a 12-dock loading and despatch area with 15 trailer parking bays. It has capacity for storage of up to 10,000 pallets in block stack or rack configuration. Being close to the city centre this unit may be of interest for last mile electric vehicle deliveries, significant office accommodation could be also available on a stand-alone basis.

There has been significant investment by Onward Holdings in Yorkshire warehouse facilities in prime locations like Cross Green, including the recent construction of Phoenix 66 on the Green Lane Industrial Estate in Featherstone and refurbishment of Normanton 108 in Wakefield.

Onward Holdings Director, Neil Storey, says the company’s latest investment is another quality warehouse unit that will provide a much-needed jobs boost and bring business to the area. He added: “We are actively looking for further properties, and land suitable for development, in Yorkshire to add to our portfolio.”

As the UK economy slowly recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, all the signs are that demand for prime logistics facilities is intensifying, driven by the shift from bricks-and-mortar to e-commerce operations as more people switch to online shopping. Onward is on the hunt for more commercial sites in the region to accommodate this need from businesses.

The fourth-generation family-run business operates high quality industrial warehousing. Its sites include Castleford, Doncaster, Ackworth, Scunthorpe and Featherstone. Onward Holdings also built Onyx Retail Park, the successful shopping and eating destination on the former Manvers colliery in South Yorkshire.

Promotion of the unit on Cross Green is handled by Andrew Miller Chartered Surveyors of Sheffield. For further information please contact Andrew on 0114 236 2340.