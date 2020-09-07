Operator adds Krone theft-resistant curtainsider for busy parcel work

In response to heightened activity in online shopping, largely brought on by Covid-19, Preston-based Forge Logistics has purchased a Krone Profi Liner trailer with reinforced curtains, sliding roof and flush-fit rear doors, all of which say the company add flexibility, speed and secure loading to their fast-expanding contract work for Amazon.

Weighing in at just 6,465kgs the lightweight curtainsider is ideal for fully loaded multi-drop deliveries, not least because of Krone’s unique Multi-Lock loading system which features 2 tonne strapping points every 10cm along each side rave, to allow multiple lashing options for mixed loads.

“We run a busy courier fleet of 84 vans” explains Co-Director James Rose-Shaw, “and with the increased demand we have seen in recent months, the addition of the Krone Profi Liner gives us the flexibility to collect pallet-loaded crates and mixed cargo from Amazon delivery stations for onward ‘last-mile’ delivery.”

Manufactured by Krone in Werlte, North West Germany, the Profi Liner is fitted with Krone’s anti-slash, high strength curtains which have full-height vertical reinforcements and an integrated steel mesh on the inner surface to protect against cutting from the outside.

For additional protection during ramp loading, the Profi Liners are fitted with a bespoke-designed steel rear bumper with shock-absorbing rubber buffers. Also, the flush-faced steel container-type rear doors fold back onto the trailer sides, which is a benefit when reversing into the Amazon loading bays.

Long term corrosion protection is ensured through Krone’s unique KTL primer and powder coating process and the 30mm phenolic-coated floor is rated to EN 283 for 7,000 kg forklift axle loading.

“Ours is a fast-expanding and demanding operation” concludes James Rose-Shaw, “and of course we have to make the right choices regarding transport equipment. This Krone Profi Liner combines flexible and secure loading with low tare weight and reliability – factors which will enable Forge Logistics to provide a fast, efficient and dependable service as our business continues to grow.”