Outsourcing to Walker will help Sleep Well to relax

Sleep Well, who produce and market a range of natural milk-based drinks designed to improve relaxation and sleep, have outsourced control of their B-2-B supply chain to Berkshire-based Walker Logistics.

Produced in Jersey, Sleep Well milk is available in two flavours – vanilla and chocolate – and is sold in 200ml cartons or one litre family packs. Retail stockists include Sainsburys and independent health food retailers and farm shops.

Walker will receive regular deliveries of Sleep Well milk which will be stored at the logistics specialist’s 250,000 sq ft ambient temperature, multi-user warehouse near Reading before being picked, packed and dispatched to Sleep Well’s retail partners as required.

“We are naturally delighted to add Sleep Well to our rapidly expanding client portfolio. The company is growing rapidly and needed a supply chain specialist that could cope with its growth and respond swiftly and flexibly to its future requirements, ” commented William Walker, sales and marketing director of Walker Logistics.

Established in 1999, Walker Logistics offers a comprehensive range of bespoke logistics services from a modern facility close to Junction 14 of the M4.

www.walkerlogistics.com