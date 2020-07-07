Over 100 exhibitors signed up as the countdown to IMHX 2021 begins

Over 100 leading suppliers of intralogistics and supply chain solutions have already reserved their place at IMHX 2021. The exhibition, taking place next September, will welcome back companies such as Crown Lift Trucks , TGW, B+B Attachments, 6 River Systems and TVH as the industry gathers at the NEC, Birmingham from 14-16 September 2021.

Exhibition director, Rob Fisher, comments: “A significant proportion of floorspace at IMHX 2021 has already been allocated, which reflects the confidence shared throughout the industry in the role IMHX plays in showcasing materials handling solutions, connecting buyers and strengthening sales pipelines.”

He continues: “Over these recent months, the logistics industry has shown it is of critical importance to the UK economy. To meet the increased demands of their customers and consumers, forward-thinking businesses realise that they need to invest in robust and intelligent infrastructure. Above all, it is the rapid expansion of ecommerce that is forcing logistics operators to accelerate plans to adopt new technology. IMHX 2021 will feature a host of cutting-edge solutions designed to help operators keep pace with the growth of online shopping and optimise online fulfilment efficiency.

“And, with post-Brexit labour shortages likely to be just one the challenges facing supply chains next year, IMHX 2021 will be the place to see the latest automated handling systems and robotic technology that is revolutionising the way warehouses operate by reducing dependency on human operatives.”

IMHX is the UK’s longest-running exhibition dedicated to the materials handling and intralogistics industries. Since its launch in 2001 it has been held every three years but at IMHX 2019 it was announced that the show’s frequency would change to every two years.

Rob Fisher says: “We are pleased to welcome another edition of IMHX in September 2021. As we see the UK economy emerge and recover from the impact of COVID-19 over the next 12 months, IMHX might serve as a timely platform for many businesses within the materials handling industry to restart, regroup and reinvigorate their sales pipelines.”

“With logistics now more visible than ever, it’s an exciting time to be part of our industry. Looking ahead for IMHX 2021, the event will provide exhibitors with an opportunity to be part of this conversation and a dynamic platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions. We are looking forward to another hugely successful event.”

Find out more about exhibiting at IMHX 2021 by visiting imhx.net/exhibit