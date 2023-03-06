Oversized ecommerce packaging consigned to the past

Fit-to-size packaging technology is set to revolutionise ecommerce fulfilment. Visitors to the Sparck Technologies stand (i604) at this year’s co-located IntraLogisteX and Robotics & Automation shows, 28th – 29th March, NEC Birmingham, will find out how to reduce shipment volumes, save costs and boost packaging performance for single and multiple item orders.

With the capability to tailor-make up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single item orders, Sparck Technologies’ CVP Everest and CVP Impack automated packaging systems use advanced 3D scanning technology to optimally size, create and label each parcel in one seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill.

One machine can replace up to 20 packaging desks, enabling businesses to grow sustainably and meet demand, even in a tight labour market. In fact, leading ecommerce and logistics services companies across Europe, the US and Canada are using Sparck Technologies’ fit-to-size automation to address the industry-wide problem of oversized packaging. Creating parcels that are just the right size allows for more packages to be carried in one trailer, cutting down on shipping air, which helps to reduce transport costs and improve environmental performance.

Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager for Sparck Technologies in the UK, says: “A draft EU Regulation on packaging and packaging waste, published in November, is set to send shock waves through the ecommerce sector. It states ‘empty space shall be reduced to the minimum necessary… for grouped and transport packaging, including e-commerce packaging’. Businesses will have to ensure that the empty space ratio is a maximum of 40%. This has major implications for the ecommerce sector where lax practices on the use of wasteful, oversized boxes is commonplace. And whilst this is a proposed EU Regulation, it will of course apply to any UK distributor selling to customers in the Union and it’s highly likely that the UK will follow suit.”

Find out more about Sparck Technologies’ revolutionary fit-to-size automated packaging solutions on stand i604 and see how our customers have managed to reduce labour costs, increase efficiency and manage peak volumes, as well as achieving an impressive ROI.

We look forward to seeing you at stand i604.

More information on Sparck Technologies’ CVP Automated Packaging Solutions can be found at https://sparcktechnologies.com