OZ Lifting expands electric chain hoist range

OZ Lifting Products LLC has added the 4,000-lb. capacity OZ4000EC to its range of electric chain hoists.

The manufacturer has steadily expanded the series having launched the 500-lb. capacity OZ500EC in 2018. The 1,000-lb. capacity OZ1000EC and 2,000-lb. capacity OZ2000EC followed, before the latest model was introduced as the only product in the range with two chain falls.

The EC (electric chain) series is used in a variety of light-duty commercial and industrial applications. The hoists are predominantly used in general machine shop fabrication, assembly, storage and warehousing facilities. They are stocked at OZ Lifting’s Winona, Minnesota-based facility, where they are also tested, but supplied through a network of industrial equipment distributors in North America and overseas.

Steve Napieralski, president at OZ Lifting, said: “We now cover the breadth of the electric chain hoist market in terms of capacity, and offer a quality unit at a competitive price. Expansion of the range thusly strengthens our position in the market and gives existing and prospective customers double the capacity at their disposal at the top end of our portfolio.”

Napieralski explained that two falls in the OZ4000EC allow the body of the hoist to remain smaller and more lightweight; its net weight is only 84 lbs., while the OZ500EC, OZ1000EC and OZ2000EC weigh in at 18 lbs., 53 lbs. and 59 lbs. respectively. He also pointed to standout features including overload protection and the dual braking system. The die cast aluminum housing, meanwhile, contributes to portability.

The product meets CE standards and H3 duty cycle rating, meaning it fits in the light / medium usage range. While OZ can rig custom chain lengths depending on the end user’s requirements, Napieralski stressed that this particular range isn’t targeted at harsh or special environments, which are better served by other products.

Additional features of the EC range to note are the forged carbon steel load hook with a heavy-duty latch; a load sheave that provides better distribution of the load and smooth lifting with reduced vibration and wear; grade 80 alloy steel chain; and durable vinyl chain bag, as standard.

Napieralski added: “We have steadily gained electric chain hoist market share and we have received positive feedback.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put us in a situation no one expected. It has affected nearly every market and product in some way. We are taking the appropriate measures here at our facility to protect our employees and business partners; we are pleased to continue serving our customers in the way that they are accustomed.”

http://www.OZLiftingProducts.com