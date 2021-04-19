OZ Lifting joins WSTDA

OZ Lifting Products LLC has joined the Web Sling & Tie Down Association (WSTDA), a technical organization dedicated to the safe operation of all synthetic web slings and tie downs.

The Winona, Minnesota-based manufacturer provides a range of material handling and other products, such as hoists, winches, fall protection systems and davit cranes, including the popular CompOZite and CompOZite Elite carbon fiber models. It is a portfolio that is commonly utilized in conjunction with synthetic slings and rigging gear. Many of its regional distributors are already WSTDA members.

Steve Napieralski, president at OZ Lifting, said: “We are always keen to join associations that are committed to safe practices and align with the markets that we service. The WSTDA is very active in writing recommended standards that relate to synthetic web slings and tie downs, which chimes with our ongoing endeavors to contribute to continued improvement of industry best practices.”

Comprised mostly of sling and tie down manufacturers, WSTDA membership also includes fiber suppliers, weavers, testing companies, government enforcement agencies and other interested parties from countries around the world. WSTDA is recognized internationally, with members from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. It has been a trusted resource since formation as the Web Sling Association in 1973 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as a standards writing organization. OZ joins as an Associate Member.

WSTDA holds an annual meeting in the spring of each year, as well as a fall meeting. Technical committees meet in open forum during each meeting to discuss industry issues, testing, government regulations, the development of WSTDA products, and to continue standards writing efforts. These meetings provide information and discussion on the issues important to the web sling and tie down industry. Members and non-members are invited to attend. Next month’s (May) event will be delivered virtually.

Napieralski added: “We consider ourselves active members in all the associations and organizations that we join, which involves attending meetings, networking and engaging with content. Safety is of paramount importance in our industry; you can never have too much information on the subject. Take this spring’s upcoming meeting as an example: WSTDA will explain how virtual reality is leveraged in sling inspection training and provide a platform for sling failure root cause identification experts. We’ll also hear updates on technical committee activities.”

Napieralski was also enthused by the association’s plans to launch the Lift & Secure magazine that will publish its first edition this summer. An official publication of WSTDA, the twice-annual magazine will be in keeping with the mission, to promote dynamic relationships among members and affiliates; to provide a forum for sharing information to improve quality and safety; and to educate members and users of synthetic lifting and securement devices.

OZ is also a member of Associated Wire Rope Fabricators, Water Environment Federation, National Safety Council, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business, and MHI (formerly Material Handling Industry of America).

• For more information on OZ Lifting Products visit http://www.OZLiftingProducts.com