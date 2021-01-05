OZ Lifting launches Wireless Builder’s Hoist

OZ Lifting Products LLC has launched a 600-lb. capacity wireless builder’s (wire rope) hoist, designed for use beyond the construction and building industries.

The 115V single-phase powered hoist offers lifting speeds of 52 ft. per minute and 90 ft. height of lift as standard, but custom options are available. Easily portable, it weighs in with a gross weight of just 49 lbs., suiting the product to short-term use at different sites or multiple points within a facility.

Steve Napieralski, president at OZ Lifting, explained that the “builder’s hoist” name derives from the fact that the hoist is often used in the construction and building industries. However, over the years, similar products have found their way into a variety of applications outside of the construction sphere. It is now a popular lifting concept among end users in manufacturing, warehousing, and even elevator applications, for example. Similar solutions continue to gain popularity anywhere the user needs to move a load quickly and safely.

Napieralski said: “Actually, it is [often] called a wire rope hoist but, as dealers and end users recognize, it mounts a little bit differently than a traditional hoist with a top bracket assembly that goes over a pipe or another mounting solution that we have developed: that could be a wall-mounting bracket, beam clamp, trolley or geared beam trolley.”

Fast and powerful

He added: “The height of lift and operating speed combine to make it a very fast and powerful hoist. Add to that the wireless operation and its many uses and applications can be visualized. Since we just released this wireless model it will be interesting to see what other applications it will be used in; we must process and react to that usage behavior as we leverage the new hoist’s benefits for wider use.”

To that end, the Winona, Minnesota-based manufacturer has highlighted key features, including upper and lower limit switches that prevent damage to the hoist and won’t allow the cable to run out of the drum. Remote control allows the user to operate the hoist in a variety of areas and avoid any potential obstructions or visibility issues they may encounter; they must keep the hoist in clear line of sight when operating at all times, however. The emergency up / down control switch, meanwhile, is a physical switch on the side of the hoist that allows the user to raise or lower their load in the event that they lose their wireless pendant.

Napieralski also pointed to the 360-degree hook, which allows the load to rotate, thus, reducing the chance of kinking or fraying of the wire rope. It also helps to keep the wire rope spooled correctly on the drum. The hook gives the user the added ability of better positioning the load when lowering. Finally, 15-minute continuous use means the hoist can be utilized in permanent and short-term applications.

End users should note that the hoist can be rigged outdoors, but it is not rated to be operated in the rain or wet environments. Typically, users will cover the hoist and remove the power and pendant control cables when not in use.

