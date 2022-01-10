OZ Lifting to show full range at MODEX

OZ Lifting will show a variety of davit cranes, hoists, and lifting components at MODEX 2022 (Booth B2926) on 28-31 March at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

Having debuted at the show in 2020, the Winona, Minnesota-based manufacturer will again take a 20 ft. by 10 ft. booth, this time in Hall B, within the event’s dedicated area for equipment and components for manufacturing / assembly solutions.

The Tele-Pro davit crane will be the centerpiece; the patented model allows users to leverage the benefits of other lifting technologies in its range, while telescoping the boom in and out under load. The CompOZite and CompOZite Elite carbon fiber models will also be on show.

However, OZ Lifting is more than a davit crane manufacturer, and its showcase will also feature several stainless steel products, designed for use in corrosive environments, including hoists, beam clamps, trolleys, and a manual winch that boasts a drill-adaptor feature. Spark-resistant hoists and trolleys will be of interest to exhibitors too.

Having recently added to its ever-growing industrial manual chain hoist range with 3-ton and 5-ton capacity models, the full line from 0.25-ton will be on the exhibit. Also in the company’s hoist family is the 600-lbs. capacity wireless builder’s (wire rope) hoist. Easily portable, it weighs in with a gross weight of just 49 lbs., suiting the product to short-term use or multiple points within a facility. MODEX attendees should also ask about the 2-ton capacity electric chain hoist and dyno-hoist. Components on the booth, meanwhile, will include a variety of mounting brackets.

To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the MODEX show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections. In addition to equipment and components for manufacturing / assembly solutions, there will also be special areas for information technology; fulfillment and delivery; transport and logistics; and emerging technologies. MODEX will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

Engaging MODEX’s demographic

Steve Napieralski, president at OZ Lifting, said: “The industry-first [Tele-Pro] davit cranes will be a game-changer. However, we have found that all our products have been used in many different markets and industries, so the breadth of the MODEX demographic is of interest to us. We are focusing on the material handling, wastewater, manufacturing, and property management sectors, but our equipment is used in construction, aviation, gas, oil, boat, wind, manufacturing, among others—worldwide. We offer innovative products and solutions that make the job easier and safer.”

The two-yearly MODEX show will bookend the pandemic era, and Napieralski is enthused by the prospect of busier aisles. He said: “The last MODEX was very slow and Covid certainly impacted it. We are expecting a much better experience this time around. It appears business has been strong and optimistic as well. Of course, there is uncertainty, but it seems as though folks are eager and willing to get out and engage with customers and end users.”

OZ Lifting will exhibit at other shows in 2022, including the Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF) Product Information Exhibition (PIE) and Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition & Conference (WEFTEC). It has also made an advanced commitment to take a booth at MHI’s concurrent show, ProMat, which next takes place in Chicago in 2023.

Napieralski hinted at strategic product launches to chime with this in-person activity. He said: “We are looking at roughly three new product additions and launches as this year comes to a close and into next year—with more new products on the way.”

Visit OZ Lifting at MODEX show Booth B2926.

• For more information on OZ Lifting Products visit http://www.OZLiftingProducts.com