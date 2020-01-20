OZ Lifting to show new Davit Cranes at MODEX

OZ Lifting Products LLC will show its new Tele-Pro davit cranes at MODEX show (Booth 7947) on March 9-12, 2020 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

The Winona, Minnesota-based manufacturer is making its debut at the event, having exhibited at sponsor MHI’s other trade show, ProMat, which is staged in Chicago on alternate years. The patent-pending Tele-Pro davit crane allows users to leverage the benefits of other lifting technologies in its range, while telescoping the boom in and out under load.

The new davit will be the centerpiece of a 10 ft. by 20 ft. booth in the show’s Fulfillment & Delivery area, where OZ Lifting is hoping to engage visitors seeking solutions for order fulfillment; e-commerce and omni-channel fulfillment; order packing and packaging; third-party logistics; warehousing; distribution; and transportation. However, the breadth and diversity of OZ Lifting’s range will apply the products to a much wider audience.

Steve Napieralski, president at OZ Lifting, said: “The industry-first [Tele-Pro] davit cranes will be a game-changer. However, we have found that all of our products have been used in many different markets and industries. We are focusing on the material handling, wastewater, manufacturing and property management sectors, but our equipment is used in a myriad of industries including construction, aviation, gas, oil, boat, wind, manufacturing, among others—worldwide. We offer innovate products and solutions that make the job easier and safer.”

While the Tele-Pro will be the standout product for many, OZ will also showcase its complete range of davit cranes, including the CompOZite and CompOZite Elite carbon fiber models. The 1,200-lb. capacity OZ 1200DAV, for example, was recently featured in a widely published case study, where it was employed on a rooftop for maintenance as contractors performed preventative maintenance on equipment, such as changing filters on rooftop units, air conditioning, fans, and condensers. The company will also exhibit lever hoists, chain hoists, clamps and trolleys.

Napieralski said: “As a new member of MHI, and based on the positive feedback we received at ProMat 2019, it will be a natural transition onto the MODEX show floor. We have continued to expand our product range and have found that they fit into many different markets and to a variety of customers, which aligns us with the demographic. It will be a great opportunity to connect with new and existing customers; we want to continue to give our brand exposure and raise awareness in the marketplace—and the event will help us to do that.”

He added: “The 0.25 ton to 3 ton capacity sector represents a good percentage of our business but we do carry up to 30 ton [capacity] chain hoists and trolleys. Last year was positive for us; we expect continued growth in 2020. We are also finalizing other products that we have been working on that will continue to utilize the use of advanced materials and innovative designs.”

OZ also participates in the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition & Conference (WEFTEC) and Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF) Product Information Exhibition (PIE). Visit OZ Lifting Products at MODEX show Booth 7947.

