OZ Lifting unveils ProMat Showcase

OZ Lifting will show a variety of davit cranes, hoists, and lifting components at ProMat, which takes place March 20-23, 2023 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The company will exhibit at Booth S122.

The Winona, Minnesota-based manufacturer, which will take a 10 ft. by 15 ft. booth, will show its new Aluma-Lite davit crane for the first time at ProMat. The ultra-portable davit crane is available in 500 lbs. and 1,000 lbs. capacities, each available with three bases: pedestal, socket (flush-mount), or wall-mount.

The Aluma-Lite 500 weighs in at 24 lbs. with a maximum capacity of 500lbs. Aluma-Lite 1,000, meanwhile, weighs in at 47 lbs. with a maximum capacity of 1,000lbs.

Both fold flat for easy storage or transportation; are made of aerospace / military grade aluminum; and are available with manual winch (including drill drive adapter), AC or DC electric winches. Further, they boast a durable, powder coated finish; no tools are needed for assembly / disassembly.

The Tele-Pro davit crane will again be on the exhibit. The patented model allows users to leverage the benefits of other lifting technologies in its range, while telescoping the boom in and out under load. The CompOZite and CompOZite Elite carbon fiber models will also be on show, as will the recently launched Longreach davits.

However, OZ Lifting is more than a davit crane manufacturer, and its showcase will also feature several stainless steel products, designed for use in corrosive environments, including hoists, beam clamps, trolleys, and a manual winch that boasts a drill-adaptor feature. Spark-resistant hoists and trolleys will be of interest to exhibitors too.

Steve Napieralski, president at OZ Lifting, said: “As with all products in our range, the new davit cranes fill voids in the material handling marketplace. As such, we expect the [Aluma-Lite and Longreach] davits to be especially popular, but our composite products always seem to attract attention. MHI-sponsored shows have become an integral part of our annual exhibition strategy. Business is still very good, and we have several new products that will launch next year.”

Napieralski added: “Having that many exhibitors should draw a lot of attendees and Chicago being a central location should help as well. The cons, however, are you can get lost in the maze of exhibitors. We plan on getting the word out that we will be exhibiting and will be inviting a lot of distributors. The educational sessions are good for the industry. Anytime you can offer learning, those attending are there for a reason. They will gain a new concept or learn something new that helps their business.”

