Packaging Innovations 2021 showcases best new eco advancements

The latest developments in primary and secondary packaging will be on display for industry professionals to discover when Packaging Innovations, co-located with Luxury Packaging, returns to London’s Olympia on 22 & 23 September 2021.

Eco-friendly packaging is high on the agenda as the industry looks to reduce its environmental footprint, with many exhibitors launching their latest green products live at the show. For example, sugarcane is a revolutionary alternative to plastic being used by Natupharma in its new patent pending eco packaging, Green Plastic. The product is CO2 neutral and fully biodegradable within 10 years.

For the food and drinks industries, an increased range of fully recyclable and reusable glass jars and bottles, ideal for multiple applications from juices and cordials to preserves and chutneys, will be on show from Aegg.

For those operating within the beauty and personal care sectors, HILO 50 Green, from Capardoni, will be launching at the show. The jar and lid combination is made from 90 percent recycled glass, 60 percent of which is post-consumer (PCR) and 30 percent is post-industrial. The plastic lid is made from recycled PP. It has also been designed so the jar and lid can be easily separated and recycled by consumers in the traditional recycling chain.

To help tackle the problem of packaging waste from product sampling in the beauty and personal care sectors, a new range of sampling products from Sampling Innovations will debut at the show. These include glass vials, aluminium-free mono material sachets, refillable pouches, and thermo-formings using a high proportion of PCR

Secondary packaging designed to help brands increase their customer’s user experiences will also be a key part of the event. For example, decorative shredded paper will be on display from Shredhouse as it showcases its wide range of ISO, FSC and PEFC certified packaging designed to enhance products, gifts, and hampers.

Also joining the Packaging Innovations show floor will be the likes of Denny Bros, DS Smith, M&H Plastics, and Item Products.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director at Easyfairs, concludes: “Innovation is the heart of the show and, after more than a year away from in-person events, we are excited to give our visitors the opportunity to discover the most exciting industry developments.

“Eco-friendly packaging is a particular focus for our exhibitors as they continue to develop ways to help brands marry the balance between packaging that delivers on performance and increasing consumer concern for the environment. With so many exciting launches happening, the only place to discover the very latest in packaging is by joining us at Olympia in September. I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

