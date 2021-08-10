Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London 2021 announces new December dates

Easyfairs, the organiser of Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London, the capital’s leading event for packaging innovators and designers in the luxury and FMCG markets, today announces that the event will be postponed from its planned dates of 22 & 23 September 2021 and will now take place on 1 & 2 December 2021 at Olympia in London.

Many government-imposed restrictions have now been lifted and the vaccination programme within the UK is very strong. Venues are now open and many events with a purely national scope are able to once again go ahead. However, due to the high number of international exhibitors at Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London, the ongoing border and quarantine restrictions relating to current entry into the UK make the organisation of the event in September significantly more difficult. The new dates reflect the progress being made in the roll-out of vaccination programmes across Europe and the event will now take place in December at a time when travel will be normalised again.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director for Easyfairs UK & Global’s packaging events, says: “We are delighted that Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London will return in 2021 and we can’t wait to bring the industry back together again at this vibrant event, even if it will be a few weeks later than we originally planned.

“The event plays a crucial role in driving new innovations, connections and opportunities for the community it serves. The new dates will ensure that Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London fulfils that mission in 2021 and inspires a new generation of packaging innovations for 2022.”

Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London connects packaging suppliers with teams of designers, packaging technologists and marketers at brand owners, with a focus on the food, drinks, FMCG and beauty markets. This year’s event, in a new hall, will feature two theatres focusing on packaging innovation in luxury packaging and in FMCG packaging. Talks will cover key issues including smart packaging, the latest consumer and design trends and the wide-ranging challenges and opportunities for improving the sustainability performance of new packaging. Both conference theatres this year are being curated in partnership with the Pentawards, the world’s leading packaging design competition.

In addition to the talks, the event will include popular features such as the Innovation Gallery, the Packaging Consultancy Clinic and networking events. Meanwhile, visitors will have the opportunity to meet more than 170 packaging suppliers showcasing the latest packaging materials, products and formats that will define packaging innovation projects in the coming year.

Alongside the annual face-to-face event, a programme of digital activity has been developed in the past year to continue to connect and inspire that community year round; these activities have included a series of innovation-focused webinars, a new quarterly digital publication called Packaging in Focus, improved daily social media content and digital events.

Joel says: “While the pandemic has made face-to-face events impossible to run in recent months, it hasn’t stopped packaging development and innovation or any of the challenges or debates around the future of packaging.

“We are fully committed to providing a platform to enable those debates throughout the year and to creating new opportunities for our communities to connect and solve their challenges. These activities are a great complement to the exhibition and I am excited to see many of the topics we have covered in digital form come to life in December.”

“In the meantime, I would like to thank our many partners among our exhibitors, visitors, associations and media for their ongoing support for the event and for the change to the dateline. I look forward to working with them all to deliver a fantastic edition of Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London in 2021.”

www.easyfairsgroup.com.