Packed agenda for Logistics UK’s Next Generation Van conference

Logistics UK’s Next Generation Van conference – to be held at Doubletree by Hilton in Coventry on Thursday 07 July 2022 – boasts an expert speaker line-up including Tim Campbell, Managing Director of Campbells Consultancy and Jackie Hewson, Alternative Fuels Implementation Manager at John Lewis Partnership.

Now in its second year, the free-to-attend conference will explore the steps operators need to take to ensure the necessary power supply for their depots’ operations both now and for the future. It will also focus on skills – including recruitment, development and retention – provide an insight into future van taxation and explore decarbonisation in terms of current progress, key trends, key asks of government and what to watch out for in the future. An overview of traffic management measures ahead of the Commonwealth Games will also be included to enable operators to plan ahead to minimise potential disruption.

As well as Logistics UK policy experts, delegates will have the opportunity to hear from – and have their questions answered by – senior industry figures from organisations such as Ford Motor Company, Arrival, Western Power Networks and Transport for West Midlands.

Denise Beedell, Public Policy Manager at Logistics UK, comments: “There has never been a more exciting time for the van sector. With the net-zero emissions by 2050 deadline moving ever-closer, decarbonisation has become a key focus for industry. As a result, the future landscape is changing and operators are facing operational challenges such as electrifying their depots, as well as changing legislation and emerging technologies. In such a fast-paced sector, it is vital operators are armed with the knowledge needed to prepare now, for the future; we are delighted to be hosting Next Generation Van, which aims to do just that.”

Next Generation Van is supported by Logistics UK’s Van Gold Partners; The AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Lex Autolease, Quartix, TVL and WTW, as well as VARTA Batteries (Clarios). For more information, or to book your free place, please visit: https://logistics.org.uk/nextgenerationvan