PALFINGER: CPL named as sole British dealer for platforms

Established in 2011, CPL has been one of PALFINGER’s partners since 2015 and, until now, the relationship between the two companies has always concerned aerial platforms mounted on trucks under the 3.5-tonne mark, pick-ups, and tracked versions, with the majority coming from PALFINGER’s Italian plant.

In recent years, the British company has made a name for itself on the market and reported considerable growth, becoming a specialist supplier that customers can count on, especially in the utilities sector. The strengths that have made CPL stand out on the British market include offering customers one of the widest product ranges in the country, delivering aerial platforms with quality standards so high the competition struggles to keep up. CPL also has a proactive team offering a wide range of services spanning assistance in choosing the right product through to after-sales. Given these strong points, PALFINGER has relied exclusively on CPL to manage its entire range of aerial platforms, with working heights ranging from 13 m to 90 m.

“Over the years, CPL has become an excellent partner for PALFINGER in the segment of 3.5-tonne aerial work platforms in the UK. Now it is time to further develop this partnership by signing a new dealership contract for the complete PALFINGER product range with working heights from 13 meters to 90 meters. With CPL’s sales and service competence and the PALFINGER product range we will achieve profitable growth in the UK within the next few years and support our customers in the best possible way”, says Michael Gruböck – Managing Director Sales & Service EMEA ACCESS PLATFORMS.

Paul Murphy, Managing Director at CPL stated: “CPL has worked with PALFINGER for a number of years now, and we are proud to be the dealer for these high-quality products. The relationship has grown from strength to strength with a mutual understanding and respect for both companies. Becoming the new dealer and service provider for the larger PALFINGER platform equipment is a great privilege, and we are excited to showcase our commitment to all aspects of the customer journey.”

Thanks to its three plants totaling 31,000 sq ft of workspace, all located in Kettering Northamptonshire, CPL is currently one of the only conversion specialists and manufacturers in the UK. Thanks to its sound product knowledge and a decade of experience, the after-sales team offers the country a solid, extensive network, providing customer assistance throughout the UK quickly and professionally.

It is this combination of characteristics, experience, and mutual trust that gives both PALFINGER and CPL confidence in the success of this new relationship. PALFINGER is certain that it can count on CPL as its sole dealer for the entire range of aerial platforms.