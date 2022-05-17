PALFINGER: European Works Council takes shape

An EU directive for large companies provides for the possibility of shared, cross-border representation of European employees. Following delays due to the pandemic, the European Works Council for PALFINGER now takes shape.

PALFINGER is preparing the constitution of the European Works Council (EWC). “Especially in challenging times, it is important to have competent and widely recognized dialog partners. I am pleased that PALFINGER employees across Europe will be able to speak with one voice,” says PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser. The establishment of European-wide employee representation makes PALFINGER compliant with an EU directive that affects companies with more than 1,000 employees and several European locations.

22 delegates from 16 countries

In the first week of May, 22 delegates from 16 countries met in Salzburg (AT). Following four days of intense and productive talks, the basis for the constitution of the EWC was agreed upon. In the next step, the negotiating team headed by Johannes Kücher from Austria will prepare the constitution. He is supported by Stoyan Petrov from Bulgaria and Domenico D’Antonio from Italy. This summer, in its first constituent meeting, the EWC will elect its chairman and the board and the EWC will start its work.

One voice for all employees

“Our goal is to inform all employees in Europe even better than before about important developments and to represent their shared interests efficiently,” says Johannes Kücher, Chair of the Works Council at PALFINGER AG. The EWC sees PALFINGER continue the trusting and productive cooperation between employee and employer representatives on a European level. “It was important to us that all the countries in which PALFINGER is represented in Europe receive one vote. That has now been ensured. I am looking forward to working together,” says Andreas Klauser.

www.palfinger.com