Full of Power in all Situations

More driver comfort, performance without compromise, improved operational safety: PALFINGER sets new standards in Truck Mounted Forklifts. The robust and highly maneuverable machines enable faster and more efficient work, more jobs in less time and impress with their outstanding serviceability.

The ultimate level in independence, always and everywhere – PALFINGER’s Truck Mounted Forklift keep this promise for sure. The compact yet powerful machines ride piggyback on the truck and are ready for unloading in short time: a key benefit that many transport companies are increasingly taking advantage of.

Driver Comfort and Safety

With the new FLC series (FLC 203, FLC 203 4W, FLC 253, FLC 253 4W), PALFINGER has further developed their robust forklifts increasing driver comfort, performance, operational safety and the maintainability and serviceability – comprised in Lifetime Excellence. The new series is impressive; not only due to the optimum cabin space and clearly arranged controls for fatigue-free work and unlimited 360° visibility for drivers, but above all, for its performance.

High Performance and Low Emissions

All new FLC Truck Mounted Forklifts feature powerful, low-emission diesel engines. With their strong torque, these models deliver the most powerful drivetrain on the Truck Mounted Forklift market. The hydrostatic drive system transmits the engine power directly onto the wheels, ensuring optimum handling and the most comfortable operating experience.

Agile and All-terrain

There’s even more; the smooth 180° steering angle provides maximum maneuverability, not only on easy terrain but also off-road. One could say that the FLC series is perfection in off-road mobility: absolutely ideal for construction sites. Should a road become winding and narrow, the optional 4-Way system allows long loads to be maneuvered safely and precisely in the tightest of spaces.

Easily-operated and Performance-enhancing

“A Truck Mounted Forklift is the operator’s extended workplace”, says Franz Hettegger, TMF Product Manager at PALFINGER. He continues, “That’s why we feature optimal ergonomics to enable a clear, safe and supportive work environment with our FLC series. In turn, power and maneuverability make unloading easier, lighter and quicker; this means higher job speed and profitability in a workday.”

User-friendly and Durable

A wide range of configuration options, from tires to telescopic forks and scissor-reach, allow FLC Truck Mounted Forklifts to be tailored to specific requirements and applications. The interaction of user-friendly technology and durable components ensures maximum service life – and that’s exactly what PALFINGER’s Lifetime Excellence stands for.

