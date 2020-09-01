Pall-Ex appoints new Operations Director to central hub

Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd has promoted talent from within, as it appoints a new Operations Director to steer through the changing logistics landscape during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Pegg has taken up the role at Pall-Ex’s central hub, having originally joined the logistics giant in 2018 as Transport Manager before being promoted to UK Head of Operations.

He brings 27 years of experience and industry knowledge to the role after starting his career as an HGV Class 1 driver with Holland & Barrett, prior to progressing through his management career to taking up key roles with DHL and TNT.

Paul began as Acting Operations Director in the first week of March – just two weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since the start of lockdown, the Pall-Ex hub in Ellistown has seen daily pallet volumes increase by 22%, due to B2C market growth, as customers turn to online shopping rather than in-store.

Barry Byers, Managing Director UK, comments: “It has been a challenging time for the entire Pall-Ex network, so it is testament to Paul’s leadership and the commitment of his team that we have maintained high service levels and improved efficiency during this difficult period.

“The team has focussed on the consistency of their processes in order to achieve this result and have been dedicated throughout, coming into the hub every day and working with full commitment and professionalism to ensure every job has been completed to our usual high standards.

“We are pleased to have had Paul leading the UK operation, with his industry knowledge and experience which has proved essential in overcoming our challenges. This is placing Pall-Ex in an ever stronger position in the market as we move forward.”

Paul Pegg, Operations Director, comments: “It has been a critical time for our industry as we have played a key role in keeping the supply chain moving. I am very proud to be playing my part and leading the hugely dedicated operations team at Pall-Ex.

“I want to say a huge thank you to every member of the operations team; they have been and continue to be amazing throughout the Covid-19 crisis and make sure we continue to offer a high-quality service to our customers.

“In these last few months the market has been unpredictable which is always more challenging to manage, but with the support of my team, we have not taken any backwards steps and we have come out stronger than before.

“I believe my previous experience in streamlining operations to make services more cost-effective and facilitating transport requirements for high-end products will support Pall-Ex as it further develops its offering in the B2C market.”

This is another exciting addition to the Pall-Ex senior board team following the appointment of Michelle Naylor as Commercial Director in June 2020.

Visit www.pallex.co.uk/quality-services/ for details on Pall-Ex’s range of quality services.