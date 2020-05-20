Pall-Ex appoints Owned Operations Director following Cranleigh acquisition

Pall-Ex has appointed a new Owned Operations Director following its recent acquisition in Cranleigh, Surrey.

Colin Hawkins has been promoted to the newly created position and will oversee all Pall-Ex’s owned operation depots including: Cranleigh Distribution Services, Pall-Ex London, Cornwall-based Intercounty Distribution and Shears Bros (Transport) Ltd in Bournemouth, as well as sitting on the UK operating board.

Colin previously held the role of General Manager at Shears, which was purchased by Pall-Ex in 2017, and brings 30 years of logistics industry experience to the position.

He comments: “I’m delighted to take up this new role and am looking forward to growing the Pall-Ex name and reputation in the south of England.

“It has been a testing time for everyone working within the haulage industry and keeping essential goods on the move remains our number one focus at this time.

“Each area is a challenging one for pallet networks but having an owned presence in these key postcodes is enabling us to secure our position locally and will enable growth in the long-term.

“Cranleigh is a new addition to our portfolio and is a well-known name in freight locally; the team are all very experienced, with most having been in place for 20 years or more, so it provides us with excellent foundations to build upon.

“I look forward to growing the owned locations, and putting into practise the positives that came from my time at Shears.”

Kevin Buchanan, Pall-Ex Group CEO, comments: “Colin has been an important member of our team since joining Shears in October 2017, working hard to modernise the company and ensure its longevity.

“This newly created role is a pivotal one for the continued success of Pall-Ex’s owned operations in what are challenging areas for pallet networks to cover.”

Visit www.pallex.co.uk/become-a-member to find out how to become a Pall-Ex shareholder member.

Pall-Ex Group is an award-winning network of hauliers formed in 1996 and is the only pallet network owned by its members and UK senior management team. As the No.1 network for quality, Pall-Ex is a renowned name in logistics, delivering an efficient and reliable service backed by innovative technology and a first-class network of established SMEs. With its headquarters and central UK hub located in the Midlands, Pall-Ex is the beating heart of the logistics industry, transporting thousands of pallets across the globe every day with support from its carefully selected international partners.

Read more about Pall-Ex members and their journeys of growth.