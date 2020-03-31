Pall-Ex celebrates Haulage Heroes with new #LoveLogistics campaign

Pall-Ex is behind the wheel of a new campaign designed to celebrate the UK’s Haulage Heroes who are keeping supply chains moving during the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The logistics giant is encouraging everyone to #LoveLogistics and support all the key workers in the sector by displaying colourful pictures of lorries in their windows and sharing on social media.

The organisation is asking people to download and print their lorry illustrations, colour them in, share via their social channels and display them in their windows to thank logistics key workers nationwide for the essential part they are playing while delivering essential items around the country.

Abby Langley, UK and European Marketing Manager, comments: “We really want to show logistics key workers up and down the country how grateful we are for their hard work and dedication.

“Pall-Ex, along with hundreds of logistics companies across the sector, are working tirelessly to keep operations running ensuring vital goods are being delivered.

“Our members are working round the clock to keep essential goods and supplies on the move, with many of them helping deliver key food and medical supplies.

“We wanted to create something for people to do while at home to show their support to the people within the logistics industry. These are difficult times, but small joys can make a real difference to someone’s day.”

To take part, visit www.pallex.co.uk/love-logistics/ to download the template and share on social media using #LoveLogistics and tagging Pall-Ex.