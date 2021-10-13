Pall-Ex Group adopts what3words for more efficient deliveries

Pall-Ex Group has announced its partnership with innovative addressing system what3words in what is a sector first for the pallet network industry, with the technology going live in early October.

The two businesses are united in the mission to improve the delivery experience of thousands of customers each day, as the partnership enables customers to add a what3words address to their delivery information, a first in the world of pallet delivery.

Pall-Ex’s Group’s bespoke Core Operational System, Nexus, which provides sector-leading freight management technology to members of both the Pall-Ex and Fortec networks, will integrate what3words.

The partnership was brought about by the need to find a solution to the increasingly on-demand economy, which has driven a rise in home deliveries. In addition to this, logistics companies like Pall-Ex Group and its network of member hauliers, now operate in a world where contact-free delivery is now a rule rather than an exception thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A common barrier prohibiting seamless customer experience in e-commerce is the challenge of communicating a precise delivery location easily and quickly. Street addresses won’t guide drivers to the right entrance, and in rural areas, postcodes cover large areas posing a challenge to drivers.

However, what3words solves this problem. It’s an easy way to identify precise locations. Every 3-metre square across the globe has been given a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. For example, the what3words address for the entrance to Pall-Ex Group’s is ///usage.absorbing.elevates.

Customers and members alike will be able to input their what3words address on the consignment entry screen of Nexus, allowing ultra-precise delivery locations to be specified, whilst consumers at the delivery point can view their address in the MyNexus tracking module.

By using the free what3words app, anyone can find the what3words address for the entrance of their business or home and share that exact location easily and reliably. Customers can also find their what3words address on what3words free online map.

This removes the need for phone calls from lost delivery drivers, and means deliveries arrive at the precise location faster and more efficiently. This is especially beneficial when an address has multiple entrances, to direct deliveries to the correct delivery point. Consumers that have issues with long or inaccurate addresses no longer need to rely on a lengthy description on the checkout page, providing a smoother customer experience.

Pall-Ex Group Chief Technical Officer, Dave Dunhill explains the reasons for the partnership and the benefits it will bring.

He comments: “By integrating what3words into Nexus, we are leading the way in the pallet distribution sector. This is the first time this technology has been used in this capacity and I am proud that Pall-Ex Group is at the forefront of this.

“The what3words address provides our customers, members and end users with even greater control and vastly improves the efficiency of our operation.

“I’m excited to see our partnership and our service offering develop in the coming months. Thank you to everyone at what3words for their cooperation during this project.”

Heading up the team from what3words has been Robert Novakov, who is responsible for corporate partnerships.

Speaking about the exciting new integration, Robert comments: “I am really pleased that we have launched what3words with Pall-Ex Group as it will improve the user experience for all stakeholders of the business.

“what3words is changing the way we locate and navigate to places and by introducing this technology to the pallet delivery sector, Pall-Ex Group is at the forefront of this advancement.

“We are excited to see this project continue to grow as more updates are delivered in the coming months.”

The partnership is yet another important development in Pall-Ex Group’s pursuit of excellence.

To find out more about Pall-Ex Group, visit www.pallex.co.uk.